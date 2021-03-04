Cavaliers gear up for second consecutive ACC road trip

The conference is loaded with talent, and playing on the road only enhances the challenge of winning a series. Road trips mean following strict health protocols to limit exposure to COVID-19. The team used three busses to travel to North Carolina last weekend.

Sophomore Max Cotier only experienced one road series last season, and he never played an ACC road game until facing UNC. Cotier says the experience in 2021 isn’t too bad, and the biggest adjustment for him is the spacing on the bus.

“I got my own seat on the bus,” Virginia’s second baseman smiled. “So I’m OK with that.”

Cotier enjoys the extra space during travel, but following protocols against a team as far away from Charlottesville as Florida State presents a challenge. The coaching staff worries about COVID-19 in addition to the planning required to beat some of the best teams in the country.

Once the team safely arrives at its road destination, the on-field challenges are massive. UNC’s stellar pitching staff stifled UVa’s lineup last weekend, allowing just six runs.

The Cavaliers have scored two or fewer runs three times this season, going 1-2 in those contests. They’re hoping to build off a good showing Tuesday, when they posted 11 runs against George Washington.