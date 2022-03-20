Cavaliers didn't let complacency get in the way of championship pursuit

The quest to repeat was spearheaded by world-class athletes who were never tempted by the complacency of their greatness.

“There’s always goals, and what we always talk about is outdoing what we’ve done in the past,” Virginia swimming and diving coach Todd DeSorbo said by phone Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Cavaliers claimed their second consecutive NCAA women’s championship on Saturday night at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.

UVa finished with 551.5 points — the most since Stanford tallied 593 in 2018 — to blow past the competition as Texas (406) was second and the Cardinal (399.5) were third.

Standout Cavaliers junior Kate Douglass and sophomore Alex Walsh each medaled at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer for Team USA on the heels of helping UVa win its first national title last year. But, DeSorbo said they never slowed down in pursuit of more.

“So, when we go to ACC championships or the NCAAs, we don’t necessarily talk about winning or beating other teams or other individuals,” DeSorbo explained. “We just talk about, ‘Can you beat the best that you’ve ever been?’”

And throughout the NCAA championship meet, the Hoos did just that.

Douglass and Walsh combined for six individual event titles, and freshman Gretchen Walsh captured one, too. As a team, UVa won four of the five relays, including the 400-yard freestyle to close the meet in which Douglass, Alex Walsh, freshman Reilly Tiltmann and Gretchen Walsh set an American, U.S. Open and NCAA record time of 3:06.91.

DeSorbo said everyone in the building stops what they are doing to watch the relays.

On Friday, the UVa 400-yard medley relay team of Douglass, Alex Walsh, senior Alexis Wenger and Gretchen Walsh also tied their own American, U.S. Open and NCAA record set at the ACC championships with a time of 3:22.24.

And Douglass also set an American individual record on Friday with her 49.04 mark in the individual 100-yard butterfly to take first and outdo Stanford’s Torri Huske and Michigan’s Maggie MacNeill. Huske is a member of Team USA, too, and MacNeill, a Canadian Olympian, took gold this past summer in the 100-yard butterfly.

“The individual performances and relay performances just really exceeded any expectations or hope we might’ve had,” DeSorbo said. “And I think they wanted to make a statement, and they didn’t want the meet to be close. And in order for it not be close, they were going to have to set records, and that wasn’t the goal necessarily to go in there and break a lot of records, but they ended up doing that. And I think this year, the field was probably more competitive than it’s ever been. There were a lot of great teams and there’s a lot of Olympians that are college-aged, so it’s like every event you’re going against some of the best in the world.”

He said his swimmers’ coachability and dedication to always shred the milliseconds off their times one meet to the next is what separates them from the rest and allowed them to keep improving on their already impressive resumes this season.

In addition to the 100-yard butterfly, Douglass won individual NCAA titles in the 50-yard freestyle and 200-yard breaststroke. Alex Walsh took crowns for the 200-yard IM, 400-yard IM and 200-yard butterfly. Gretchen Walsh won the 100-yard freestyle.

“They have an ability to process what we talk about and then implement it and do it immediately,” DeSorbo said, “and a lot of that is race-day adjustments. Like [on Saturday], I talked to both Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass after the prelims of their swims and we talked strategy and things to change that would help them go a little bit faster, and lo and behold they do exactly what I tell them to do.”

DeSorbo said the team’s focus kept them concentrated on their aspirations to follow up last year’s NCAA championship with another.

“There was a lot of pressure on them this year,” DeSorbo said. “Before last year we had never won and even though we went in last year as the favorites, it was like, ‘even if we don’t win and we get second, that’s the best Virginia’s ever done,’ so it still would’ve been a great accomplishment.

“But, they had a target on their back and they had a target on their back all year. They knew that and I think what impressed me is they talked about that and they embraced and liked it, and I think it pushed them and made them more driven to accomplish what they did this past week.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.