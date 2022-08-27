Cavaliers are confident that they can contend in Tony Elliott's first season as coach

As Virginia readies to debut its new era of football under first-year coach Tony Elliott, Cavaliers senior cornerback Anthony Johnson isn’t shying away from lofty expectations.

Sure, UVa was a middle-of-the-road, 6-6 outfit last fall, but Johnson said he’s seen enough throughout an offseason of change to determine the Hoos are better than they were when their 2021 campaign concluded on a four-game losing streak and with a heartbreaking loss to rival Virginia Tech.

“We want to win a lot of football games,” Johnson said. “We want to win an ACC championship. We want to win the Coastal [Division].”

UVa last won the Coastal Division in 2019, the same year it reached the Orange Bowl. This is the last year of divisional play in the ACC, so if the Cavaliers are going to do it for the second time in their history, it has to be this season.

“We set team goals and we’re always thinking about them every day,” junior linebacker Josh Ahern said. “Coach Elliott, with the way we start team meetings, it’s addressed and those goals are always in mind. Obviously, they’re far away and we’re getting closer to the season starting, so they’re slowly approaching, but [we’re] staying constantly focused and ready for them.”

Johnson said the defense, which surrendered 466 yards per game last year, has more favorable depth than the group a year ago did and the unit is benefiting from the upgraded fundamentals first-year defensive coordinator John Rudzinski emphasizes as well as the easy-to-understand scheme he’s installed.

Elliott, the former Clemson offensive coordinator, and Rudzinski have never worked together previously, but Elliott and new Cavaliers OC Des Kitchings built their offense to function in unison with the defense. A heightened commitment to the running game could help UVa keep its defense off the field for longer stretches and allow its first-string defenders to stay fresher throughout the course of a contest.

Additionally, members of the UVa offense believe at least the threat of the running game will stress opposing defenses while trying to cover against fifth-year senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong and his returning star receivers — Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, Billy Kemp IV and Lavel Davis Jr. Armstrong threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns last year with Wicks hauling in 57 catches for a school single-season record 1,203 yards and nine scores.

Fifth-year senior Perris Jones won the top running back job during training camp.

“We’re dynamic,” Armstrong said. “We just do it in different ways now. We have so many different things we can do, and Coach Kitchings has been rolling. He sees things and he already has the next play in his mind and is ready to go. We’re going to be very versatile on offense. We were last year, but we’re going to be in some 12-personnel and some other personnel [groupings] people just wouldn’t expect us to be in.”

Armstrong’s January decision to come back for this season was Elliott’s first win at the helm of the Cavaliers. Players across the roster trust the left-handed signal-caller.

“He’s our general, man,” Jones said. “We follow his lead. The tone that he sets, we come in and we match it, and he does a great job of setting a high bar.”

Armstrong, Thompson, Johnson, defensive tackle Aaron Faumui and standout linebacker Nick Jackson — the ACC’s leader in tackles in 2021 — headline an experienced nucleus that’s brought the entire squad closer together, according to their teammates, and they’ve played a role in helping Elliott establish the principles he wanted to set for his program.

“We’re a very tight-knit group, and it’s based on our own effort and work,” Ahern said.

Added Michigan State transfer defensive end Jack Camper: “We’re going to be as good as we want to be.”

Camper, one of four key imports on the defensive line — along with Miami’s (Ohio) Kam Butler, Columbia’s Paul Akere and South Carolina’s Devontae Davis — said there’s no limit athletically either with the 2022 version of the Hoos. Camper said the team’s success depends on how well players can execute what they’ve been taught.

Those four D-Lineman plus Faumui, defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter, defensive tackle Ben Smiley III and defensive end Chico Bennett give the Cavaliers eight experienced players to use on their defensive front. Where they aren’t as deep is on their offensive line, which will feature five new starters, and in their secondary, where beyond Johnson and four other starters, they still need to determine who can contribute off the bench.

UVa opens Saturday at Scott Stadium with Richmond ahead of two more non-league games at Illinois and in Charlottesville against Old Dominion before ACC play begins. In conference action, the Cavaliers travel to Syracuse, Duke, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech and host Louisville, Miami, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. They'll also play Coastal Carolina in nonconference action before their regular-season finale in Blacksburg.

“You just gotta take it one week at a time,” Camper said. “You can’t look at it as a whole in general, or you’ll end up losing every single one of them. But knowing that we’ll be able to compete at a really high level, seeing that practice in and practice out, everyone is working to that and the standard Coach Elliott has set.”