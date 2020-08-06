You are the owner of this article.
Virginia's matchup with Virginia Tech moved to September as part of revised ACC football schedule
Virginia's matchup with Virginia Tech moved to September as part of revised ACC football schedule

ACC Championship Football

Virginia players warm up prior to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 7, 2019.

Just over a week ago, the ACC announced a revised 2020 football schedule, sharing the conference opponents each team would face. On Thursday, the league announced the dates of those contests.

Instead of opening the season with Georgia in Atlanta, as originally planned, Bronco Mendenhall and Virginia will face VMI on Friday, Sept. 11 at Scott Stadium to open what’s sure to be an unusual fall season, if it’s played. In Week 2, the Wahoos travel to Blacksburg to face rival Virginia Tech.

The full schedule is as follows:

Sept. 11: VMI

Sept. 19: at Virginia Tech

Sept. 26: Bye

Oct. 3: at Clemson

Oct. 10: N.C. State

Oct. 17: at Wake Forest

Oct. 24: at Miami

Oct. 31: North Carolina

Nov. 7: Louisville

Nov. 14: Duke

Nov. 21: Bye

Nov. 28: at Florida State

Dec. 5: Boston College

Two bye weeks are built into the schedule to add flexibility should games be canceled or postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within teams. It’s worth noting that the announcement did include UVa’s one nonconference opponent in VMI.

It’s unclear if the FCS season will go on, however, given the need for 50% of playoff eligible teams to compete this fall for the FCS playoffs to happen. If the postseason is off the table, would VMI still attempt to play in the fall?

Any FCS news over the next month could alter that first matchup.

Another interesting element of the schedule is the matchup with Virginia Tech. Typically held on Thanksgiving weekend, the game will be played in Week 2 this season. Virginia and Virginia Tech will compete in Blacksburg in September, as the Cavaliers hope to defend the Commonwealth Cup after a 39-30 win in Charlottesville in November.

An added bye week gives the Cavaliers an extra week to prepare for an elite Clemson squad. The Cavaliers play seven games between bye weeks, which could represent a critical stretch.

UVa needs to play seven games, including three road contests, while remaining healthy with students on Grounds for those games to occur. It also needs all seven opponents to remain healthy enough to compete in those contests. That stretch could determine the likelihood of the season finishing.

The Cavaliers receive bye week No. 2 before facing Florida State.

On the field, the bye weeks fall at good times. An extra week to prepare for two of the ACC’s top programs should prove valuable. While the Seminoles look weaker in recent seasons, a road tilt in Tallahassee is rarely easy.

The season wraps up on Dec. 5 with a home game against Boston College. The ACC Championship Game, which will feature the two teams with the best conference winning percentage, will take place on either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 in Charlotte.

