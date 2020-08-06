Virginia's matchup with Virginia Tech moved to September as part of revised ACC football schedule

It’s unclear if the FCS season will go on, however, given the need for 50% of playoff eligible teams to compete this fall for the FCS playoffs to happen. If the postseason is off the table, would VMI still attempt to play in the fall?

Any FCS news over the next month could alter that first matchup.

Another interesting element of the schedule is the matchup with Virginia Tech. Typically held on Thanksgiving weekend, the game will be played in Week 2 this season. Virginia and Virginia Tech will compete in Blacksburg in September, as the Cavaliers hope to defend the Commonwealth Cup after a 39-30 win in Charlottesville in November.

An added bye week gives the Cavaliers an extra week to prepare for an elite Clemson squad. The Cavaliers play seven games between bye weeks, which could represent a critical stretch.

UVa needs to play seven games, including three road contests, while remaining healthy with students on Grounds for those games to occur. It also needs all seven opponents to remain healthy enough to compete in those contests. That stretch could determine the likelihood of the season finishing.

The Cavaliers receive bye week No. 2 before facing Florida State.