Virginia women's basketball team suffers first loss of season

The Virginia women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season in a building where wins have been hard to come by.

Duke had four players score in double figures en route to a 70-56 win over UVa on Wednesday night in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils (11-1, 1-0 ACC) have now won 16 in a row over the Cavaliers (12-1, 1-1 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Virginia’s last win over Duke in Durham came on Feb. 19, 1997.

“Obviously, this was a disappointing loss, but I want to give credit to [Duke coach] Kara Lawson and her team," Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "I thought they played well. I thought they wanted it more than us tonight."

Duke junior Vanessa de Jesus led all scorers with 15 points off the bench. Celeste Taylor finished with 13 points, a team-high eight rebounds and four steals, while Kennedy Brown tallied 12 points, four assists and a career-high five blocks for the Blue Devils. Shayeann Day-Wilson rounded out Duke's double-figure scorers with 11 points and also tallied two assists and two steals.

Alexia Smith led Virginia with a season-high 11 points, becoming the seventh different Cavalier to lead the team in scoring in a game this season.

Sam Brunelle scored 10 points for Virginia, which saw it's 12-game winning streak snapped. Sam Brunelle finished 7-of-8 from the free throw line, but went 1-of-6 from the field. Mir McLean also scored 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds before fouling out with 8:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. Camryn Taylor also fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Duke used physical defense to limit Virginia to 32.1% shooting (18-of-56) while forcing 19 turnovers and blocking eight shots. The Blue Devils also held a 41-40 edge in rebounds.

"They were very physical, defended our high level, which we expected, but I thought we made a lot of self-inflicted errors," Agugua-Hamilton said. "If you lose a game and you die trying, that's easier to walk away from then not giving your best effort. If we gave our best effort, stuck to the game plan, you know the 50/50 balls, and rebounded it like we should, then we walk away with a valiant effort with our head high, but I don't think we did."

Agugua-Hamilton also was not pleased with the Cavaliers' lack of cohesion. Virginia entered Wednesday's game ranked second in the ACC with 17.9 assists per game. Against the Blue Devils, the Hoos finished with just five assists as a team.

"We just weren't in sync at all," Agugua-Hamilton said. "We didn't play as aggressive as I wanted us to play and together. That's the biggest thing. I thought we were individuals out there. We only had five assists on the night, which is very uncharacteristic.”

Virginia will have a chance to regroup during its holiday break before returning to action against Georgia Tech on Dec. 29 at John Paul Jones Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.