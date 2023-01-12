Virginia women's basketball team lets late lead slip away in loss to North Carolina

The Virginia women’s basketball team looked poised to end its two-game losing streak and pick up a marquee win over a top-25 opponent on Thursday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

A 3-pointer from Carole Miller gave the Cavaliers a 57-48 lead over No. 22 North Carolina with 6:46 left in the fourth quarter.

Everything fell apart from there.

The Tar Heels outscored the Hoos 22-2 over the final 6:29 of the game en route to a 70-59 victory.

“Obviously, a disappointing loss,” Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “We had a ranked team, we had an opportunity on our home floor.”

The Cavaliers looked poised to seize on that opportunity before going ice cold from the field in the final minutes of the game. Virginia’s lone bucket in the final 6:46 came on a layup from Camryn Taylor with 2:51 remaining the pulled the Cavaliers within two, 61-59.

It was all North Carolina from there.

The Tar Heels (11-5, 2-3 ACC) scored the final nine points of the game to hand Virginia (13-4, 2-4 ACC) its third straight loss.

Paulina Paris hit a 3-pointer to extend the Carolina lead to five, then Kennedy Todd-Williams scored on a fast-break layup following a UVa turnover to extend the advantage to seven with 1:40 to go in the game. The Tar Heels hit four free throws during the final minute for the final margin.

North Carolina’s late surge was aided by sloppy play and poor shooting from Virginia. The Cavaliers committed eight turnovers in the final 6:46 and missed eight of their final nine shots.

Deja Kelly and Kennedy Todd-Williams both finished with 21 points to lead North Carolina. Alyssa Ustby chipped in 15 for the Tar Heels.

Taylor Valladay finished with 16 points to lead Virginia, while Sam Brunelle finished with 15, leaving her just five points away from her 1,000th career point. Though disappointed with the loss, Agugua-Hamilton liked the fight she saw from her team, which was playing without injured standout guard/forward Mir McLean, but she wants to see better execution in key situations.

“I thought we played good enough to win,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “The score doesn’t really tell the story of the game to me. We had some things throughout the game, some open 3’s we should have taken care of, [we] didn’t close out on people, there were some layups at the rim in the fourth quarter we should have contested, some costly turnovers, some things like that.”

The Cavaliers will look to get back on track on Sunday when they host Boston College at 12 p.m. The game will air on ACC Network. Agugua-Hamilton hopes the hard lessons her team learned Thursday night will prove beneficial on Sunday.

“Sometimes you’ve got to learn, and sometimes the way you’ve got to learn is through a loss,” Agugua Hamilton said. “We just have to continue to get better and be ready for Sunday.”