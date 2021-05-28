Virginia will return to 100% capacity for sporting events

Scott Stadium, which seats 61,500, was limited to just 1,000 fans at the start of the 2020 college football season. Later in the season, that number dropped even lower, to 250, after a rise in COVID case counts in Virginia. The school opted to have no fans at football games, instead giving tickets to the families of players and coaches.

“We love being at home. We love being in our own stadium," Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said during the season. "But to say it’s the same [without fans], I don’t think that’s fair because it’s really not."

In addition to playing in empty arenas, UVa student-athletes also had to take part in enhanced COVID-19 protocols that included staying on Grounds and not seeing friends and family members during the season and being tested three times per week. When the Virginia football team opted not to compete in a bowl game this past season, the school cited the toll of playing under the enhanced protocols as one of the reasons for its decision.

“Unless you live it each and every day, it is impossible to understand the mental, emotional and physical sacrifice these young men have made since their return in July,” Williams said in December when the school announced its decision not to play in a bowl game.