Virginia-Georgia Tech men's basketball game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

"The committee talked about this weeks ago, wrestled with contingencies, and thought it was fairest for a team that had a great season, earned their way to play in this tournament, that even if they were to be compromised in some way, if they have those five players, they still should have the opportunity to compete rather than be replaced," Gavitt said. "If they fall below the threshold of five [players], of course they would not be able to play by playing rules, nor by tournament protocols."

Whether Virginia would have enough players to compete in the Big Dance following the completion of contact tracing from the most recent positive COVID-19 test was not immediately clear.

In a statement, Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said the school is "in communication with the appropriate officials regarding our participation” in the NCAA Tournament.

“This is incredibly disappointing for our players," Williams said. "They have done what has been asked of them in very challenging circumstances. It is unfortunate the ACC Tournament has concluded for us, but we have turned our attention to the NCAA Tournament."