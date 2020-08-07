Virginia football team announces that fall camp will begin on Monday

Opening with an FCS opponent gives the Cavaliers a chance to ease into the season. VMI’s level of play falls below the level of ACC teams and the game won’t count in the ACC standings. Unfortunately, uncertainty clouds the FCS season as conferences continue to cancel fall football across the subdivision.

With a month until the season, it’s unclear if VMI will remain the Week 1 opponent, but Mendenhall does like facing a nonconference foe first. The Cavaliers are one of the five ACC teams opening with a nonconference opponent. Ten teams jump directly into conference action.

“I am pleased with a nonconference opener,” Mendenhall said. “We didn’t have spring practice, and there’s been a lot of unknowns. We’re working as fast as we can to accelerate our program and get it ready for this season and so to have a nonconference game to start with seems to fit really well.”

The Week 1 game offers a chance to prepare for an important matchup in Week 2 against UVa’s biggest rival. The Cavaliers beat Virginia Tech a season ago, but they haven’t defeated the Hokies in Blacksburg since 1998.