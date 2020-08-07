Virginia football team announces that fall camp will begin on Monday

After learning the dates of its schedule Thursday, the Virginia football team won’t wait long to start preparing for games. The Cavaliers shared Friday that fall camp starts Monday.
“Every chance I have to be with my team is a good moment, a good day and is the highlight of each day other than being with my family,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said in a recent video interview with UVa athletics. “I love these guys and their commitment and their resiliency and their leadership, their culture, their camaraderie. They’re just so much fun to be with, so I’m just glad I’m able to spend more time with them.”
The latest round of COVID-19 testing, which was shared on July 31, included no new positive tests. The football team has produced just three positive tests since returning to Charlottesville on July 5.
Monday’s practices come roughly one month from the start of the season. The Cavaliers open the season on Sept. 11 against VMI, an FCS opponent. One week later, they travel to Blacksburg to face the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Opening with an FCS opponent gives the Cavaliers a chance to ease into the season. VMI’s level of play falls below the level of ACC teams and the game won’t count in the ACC standings. Unfortunately, uncertainty clouds the FCS season as conferences continue to cancel fall football across the subdivision.
With a month until the season, it’s unclear if VMI will remain the Week 1 opponent, but Mendenhall does like facing a nonconference foe first. The Cavaliers are one of the five ACC teams opening with a nonconference opponent. Ten teams jump directly into conference action.
“I am pleased with a nonconference opener,” Mendenhall said. “We didn’t have spring practice, and there’s been a lot of unknowns. We’re working as fast as we can to accelerate our program and get it ready for this season and so to have a nonconference game to start with seems to fit really well.”
The Week 1 game offers a chance to prepare for an important matchup in Week 2 against UVa’s biggest rival. The Cavaliers beat Virginia Tech a season ago, but they haven’t defeated the Hokies in Blacksburg since 1998.
“Playing the Virginia Tech game that early I think maybe gives a sense of hope and optimism to our state, to the commonwealth and maybe to college football,” Mendenhall said. “If there is to be a season and we are gonna play it, I think having some of those games early on was intentional to maybe add some momentum to the season.”
As Mendenhall alluded to in his comments, questions linger about the likelihood of a fall season. The FCS season seems close to being lost, and UConn recently became the first FBS team to withdraw from a fall season.
Some FBS players opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. Some did so to prepare for the NFL Draft, while others decided it was best for their health.
UVa recently delayed the start of undergraduate in-person instruction until Sept. 8, marking a two-week delay from the original schedule.
If a season is to happen, the Cavaliers know their planned schedule. They’re preparing as if everything will move forward as planned.
The players were excited to learn the dates of their 2020 games.
“My team cheered when I announced the schedule yesterday,” Mendenhall said. “When they saw the dates and they saw the opponents they said, ‘That just made the bubble easier.’ Life in the bubble is mundane, it’s monotonous. They’re doing a lot of the same things. They’re masking, they’re social distancing, they’re quarantining, they’re staying inside.”
Quarantining, receiving frequent COVID-19 tests and preparing for an uncertain season make for an unusually challenging preseason.
“Like all of us, they’re wrestling and struggling with that,” Mendenhall said of spending increased time distanced from others. “To have something solid, some dates that are actually in front of them to shoot for has been helpful.”
