Virginia football preview: Defense

“The expectation is for them to be better than last year’s defense from Game 1 all the way through Game 13 or Game 14 or however many — 12 — whatever the season calls for this year, as many as we can possibly play,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Last year, we started very strong and through about Game 7 I think [the defense] really carried our team. Our offense caught up and then when the defense, especially the secondary, was depleted, our offense kind of took over and became the team’s identity down the stretch.”