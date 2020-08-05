Texas tight end commits to Virginia football team

Jack Witmer, a three-star tight end from Cypress, Texas, verbally committed to the Virginia football team on Wednesday. Witmer becomes the 20th verbal commitment in UVa’s 2021 recruiting class.

“I am honored to announce that I am committing to play football at one of the best academic and athletic universities in the nation, the University of Virginia,” Witmer wrote on social media. “I would like to thank God for the opportunities, abilities and passion that He has given me.”

Witmer tweeted about receiving an offer from UVa on July 22. Two weeks later, he committed.

Listed on 24/7 Sports at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, Witmer possesses elite size at the tight end position. Based on physical traits alone, Witmer looks the part of a player ready to contribute at the Division I level.

On the field, Witmer flashes solid attributes. He’s a reliable receiving target with good hands and respectable ability after the catch. He uses his size well, boxing out defenders and using his hands to bring in the football. He looks the part of an ideal red-zone threat.