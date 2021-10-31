Quarterback Brennan Armstrong injured in Virginia's road loss to BYU

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong continued his historic season on Saturday night against BYU.

Whether he continues with that historic season is now in question.

Armstrong left during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 66-49 loss to BYU with an apparent rib injury. After he threw an interception, Armstrong grimaced in pain as he walked to the sideline. He pointed to his rib and mouthed “it’s broken” to a Virginia coach on the sideline.

Whether the injury will cause Armstrong to miss any time was not immediately know after the game.

Prior to suffering the injury, Armstrong was spectacular.

The junior completed 21-of-33 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He became Virginia’s all-time single-season passing leader in the game, passing former teammate Bryce Perkins.

True freshman Jay Woolfolk came in at quarterback in relief of the injured Armstrong with 7:16 remaining.

With Armstrong under center for the majority of the game, Virginia put up big numbers, finishing with 588 yards and 49 points.

As gaudy as those numbers are, BYU ended up with way more.