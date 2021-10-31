 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quarterback Brennan Armstrong injured in Virginia's road loss to BYU
1 comment
breaking

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong injured in Virginia's road loss to BYU

Virginia BYU Football

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong runs for a touchdown against BYU as tailback Wayne Taulapapa (21) blocks during the first half of Saturday's loss to BYU in Provo, Utah.

 George Frey, Associated Press

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong continued his historic season on Saturday night against BYU.

Whether he continues with that historic season is now in question.

Armstrong left during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 66-49 loss to BYU with an apparent rib injury. After he threw an interception, Armstrong grimaced in pain as he walked to the sideline. He pointed to his rib and mouthed “it’s broken” to a Virginia coach on the sideline.

Whether the injury will cause Armstrong to miss any time was not immediately know after the game.

Prior to suffering the injury, Armstrong was spectacular.

The junior completed 21-of-33 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He became Virginia’s all-time single-season passing leader in the game, passing former teammate Bryce Perkins.

True freshman Jay Woolfolk came in at quarterback in relief of the injured Armstrong with 7:16 remaining.

With Armstrong under center for the majority of the game, Virginia put up big numbers, finishing with 588 yards and 49 points.

As gaudy as those numbers are, BYU ended up with way more.

Led a huge night from running back Tyler Allgeier, the Cougars gained 734 yards of offense and scored 66 points. It all started with Allgeier and gashed the Cavaliers for 266 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

The BYU passing game had a big night as well. Cougars QB Jaren Hall passed for 349 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Virginia has a bye week before hosting Notre Dame.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert