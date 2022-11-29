No. 3 Virginia men's basketball team rallies past Michigan to remain unbeaten

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — This was a determined, keep-on-playing kind of comeback.

In front of a rowdy, packed crowd at the Crisler Center with chants of ‘Go Blue’ and the sounds of ‘Hail to the Victors’ echoing in the rafters, visiting Virginia didn’t let the noise — or an 11-point halftime deficit — impact its poise.

The No. 3 Cavaliers acted like one of the country’s most-seasoned and skilled teams, who had been exposed to moments and environments of magnitude and hostility previously, and the result was a thrilling 70-68 win over host Michigan on Tuesday in the final installment of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

“It got really, really loud a couple of times,” Hoos sixth-year senior forward Ben Vander Plas said. “But having guys like me and [fifth-year guard] Kihei [Clark] who have played for like 10 years and can look back on times where this has happened and know what we’ve learned from those, we can lead the younger guys and everyone follows along. The experience definitely helps.”

Senior forward Jayden Gardner’s go-ahead bucket was one he wasn’t nervous about taking either. It was a shot he’s made repeatedly in his career, and he didn’t miss it with the game on the line.

Junior guard Reece Beekman found Gardner open on the right elbow, and without hesitation, Gardner sank the jumper that provided the Cavaliers a 67-66 lead with 40 seconds to play.

“I was trusting my offense,” Gardner said of the key basket. “I got a lot of good shots before that, but didn’t fall. But with the time and situation, we needed a good shot and that was a good shot.”

On the other end and seconds later, Beekman, perhaps the ACC’s top defender, notched a steal that enabled UVa (6-0) to finish off the Wolverines (5-2).

“It was just instincts,” Beekman said of the swipe that silenced the once ruckus maize-and-blue faithful. He stepped in front of a pass and was headed in the other direction before he was fouled.

He made a free throw and then Clark made two to get UVa to the score it won by.

Beekman — on a bum ankle throughout most of the second half that afterward said “is pretty painful” — finished with a team-best 18 points to go along with five assists. Gardner had 12 points, and Vander Plas chipped in with 10.

The Ohio transfer in his first season with the Cavaliers didn’t let opportunity to make his mark on the game slip out of his grasp either.

With 7:25 to go, Vander Plas’ layup pushed the Hoos to their first lead since early in the first half. Another bucket from the 6-foot-8, 236-pounder on the next possession gave them a two-point edge again and finally his 3 with five minutes to play propelled UVa to a 65-60 advantage ahead of Michigan clawing back to even the score.

Wolverines forward Hunter Dickinson, who had a game-high 23 points, had a second-chance basket to knot the score at 65.

“It got pretty intense in here,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said, “but the experience of Kihei and Reece. [Forward] Kadin [Shedrick] has played a lot of game. Ben is experienced as a player. Jayden, Armaan [Franklin], too, and that stuff matters. There’s no substitute for it.

“And you just can’t lose your way,” Bennett continued. “No matter how it looks, you just got to keep chipping away and that’s what the guys did.”

The 11-point halftime deficit UVa faced was the furthest it had fell behind this season.

They struggled to defend the 3-point line in the opening 20 minutes.

Michigan, which entered Tuesday with a 31% shooting rate from deep, drilled seven of its 13 3-point tries (54%) during the first half to erase the 9-2 advantage UVa built through its first five possessions and then ultimately separate from the Hoos.

The Wolverines’ barrage of buckets from beyond the arc came from across their roster, too. Jett Howard knocked down three triples while Jaelin Llewellyn made a pair and Kobe Bufkin and Joey Baker each had one during the first half.

A few of those 3s were demoralizing answers, when the Cavaliers appeared to trim Michigan’s lead.

One of Baker’s 3-pointers in the first half immediately followed Beekman’s to stretch the Wolverines’ lead back to six points after Beekman’s 3 had cut it to 25-22 with about seven minutes to go before the break. Howard sank one to push the margin to 38-31 with two minutes to go ahead of the half quickly after Beekman’s layup narrowed the deficit to just four points.

That Howard 3 was the start of a 10-3 run from Michigan to close the first period, which ended with Kobe Bufkin’s fast-break dunk that sent the Wolverines’ crowd — still riding high since this past Saturday’s football win over Ohio State — into a frenzy and forced the Hoos to search for answers.

“We were down 11, but came out and played pretty well to start the second half,” Bennett said of the rallying victory that improved UVa’s all-time record in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge to 14-8.

“We got it to a two or three possession game,” he said. “We said now it’s, ‘Score. Stop. Score. Stop. Play,’ and that’s what we try to talk about and keep our composure to go get good shots. Our defense was there, and you could feel [the comeback] was there.”

Said Gardner: “This is great, because this was our first true road experience this year … and to win in an environment like this after the weekend that their fanbase just had, it speaks volumes about us. They came out hot in the first half, but we responded.”