Newest UVa football commit received tips from Zach Ertz before committing to ‘dream school’

On July 9, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz launched Team Protégé, hoping to give back to young athletes.
Ertz asked high school and college players to write a letter to loved ones telling them how much they appreciate them.
He wanted the young athletes to give the letter to their loved ones and film the reaction, later posting it on social media to “bring some hope to people.” In exchange, Ertz offered to break down their film and post the breakdown on YouTube.
Within a month of the program starting, the UVa football program’s newest commitment was featured. Ertz dove into the tape of tight end Jack Witmer, who committed to the Wahoos on Wednesday.
“He has a whole five-part series out of him reviewing my film,” Witmer said. “It’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever had happen.”
Witmer wrote his letter to his parents, thanking them for everything they’ve done for him to get to this point. The result was a nice moment with his family and the chance to watch one of the NFL’s best tight ends break down his game tape.
“Jack is a true wide tight end,” Ertz said in one video. “What do I mean by that? Jack is the guy that on first and second down he’s gonna be right next to the tackle. He’s gonna have his hand in the dirt. You’re gonna be able to run the ball right behind him. You’re also gonna have him pass protect on play-action passes. You’re gonna have him run be able to run down the seam off play action passes.”
Witmer possesses the physical tools to do exactly what Ertz describes. Witmer’s Twitter bio lists himself at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds. The Texas native is an athletic competitor with good hands and a commitment to blocking.
There are areas for growth in his game, however, and Witmer took Ertz’ advice to heart.
“I have room to improve in stuff, and it’s good to hear from someone else and someone as successful as him what I can do to improve,” Witmer said.
The tight end wants to improve on the little details from blocking to route running to catching the ball. He knows about the talent gap and need for better play from high school to college and college to the professional ranks.
In high school, his team takes advantage of his blocking, frequently running to his side. Given his size and strength, he almost acts as an additional offensive lineman. The combination of blocking and receiving make him a threat in play-action passing.
“I’m gonna be able to stretch the field and make a matchup nightmare almost with my height,” Witmer said.
A member of UVa’s 2021 recruiting class, there’s still time before Witmer arrives in Charlottesville. When he does, he hopes to develop into a reliable player in Robert Anae’s offense.
While UVa didn’t use tight ends as a focal point of its 2019 offense, Witmer’s size makes him an intriguing prospect in future seasons. He hopes to become UVa’s first John Mackey Award winner — the honor goes to the nation’s top tight end — since Heath Miller won the honor in 2004.
“My goal is to win the Mackey,” Witmer said. “That’s what I’m going to try to go for in college. If it happens, then let’s do it, but if not it’s not the end of the world, but that’s my goal headed into play tight end for UVa is to go win the Mackey.”
Witmer also has big goals in the classroom. Despite living in Texas his whole life, Witmer always considered schools like UVa, Vanderbilt and Stanford as his dream colleges.
He plans to major in business, and he wanted an opportunity to play tight end at a Power 5 program with elite academics. UVa fit the mold and offered him a scholarship.
Being recruiting during COVID-19 brought with it challenges — most of his visits and discussions with programs were virtual — but UVa’s coaches stood out to Witmer. The combination of athletics and academics were an ideal fit.
“After talking and meeting with their staff, it was just apparent it would be better than any of the other ones no matter what, and I was like, ‘I can’t just wait and let this pass by, I gotta do it,’” Witmer said.
It’s been quite the month for Witmer, who committed to a dream university while receiving tips from one of the best in the world at his position.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!