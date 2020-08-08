Newest UVa football commit received tips from Zach Ertz before committing to ‘dream school’

On July 9, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz launched Team Protégé, hoping to give back to young athletes.

Ertz asked high school and college players to write a letter to loved ones telling them how much they appreciate them.

He wanted the young athletes to give the letter to their loved ones and film the reaction, later posting it on social media to “bring some hope to people.” In exchange, Ertz offered to break down their film and post the breakdown on YouTube.

Within a month of the program starting, the UVa football program’s newest commitment was featured. Ertz dove into the tape of tight end Jack Witmer, who committed to the Wahoos on Wednesday.

“He has a whole five-part series out of him reviewing my film,” Witmer said. “It’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever had happen.”

Witmer wrote his letter to his parents, thanking them for everything they’ve done for him to get to this point. The result was a nice moment with his family and the chance to watch one of the NFL’s best tight ends break down his game tape.