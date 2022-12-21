 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Progress is partnering with Paul Obaugh Ford who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
VIRGINIA FOOTBALL

National signing day live blog: tracking Virginia's 2023 recruiting class

  • 0
North Carolina Virginia Football

Virginia coach Tony Elliott watches his offense from the sidelines during a game against North Carolina on Nov. 5 at Scott Stadium.

 AP Photo

College football’s early signing period begins Wednesday, which means Virginia coach Tony Elliott will begin officially introducing his first full recruiting class – as the man in charge of the Hoos – throughout the day.

Some of the pledges in the 2023 class have been verbally committed since this past spring or summer, and others joined the group more recently.

As UVa announces the signed letters of intent that have rolled in, The Daily Progress will keep track with this National Signing Day live blog.

Read more: UVa’s director of recruiting Justin Speros discussed his role in leading the Cavaliers’ effort to put together Elliott’s first recruiting class.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert