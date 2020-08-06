Five takeaways from the Virginia football team’s revised 2020 schedule

Virginia may very well open the season on Sept. 11. There’s still at least some chance the opponent isn’t VMI.

Bye week timing

From an on-field perspective, UVa’s bye weeks come at ideal times. The Cavaliers receive an open week on Sept. 26, a week before a road game against Clemson.

Later in the season, the Wahoos have an off week on Nov. 21. They face Florida State on the road a week later. While Florida State hasn’t been at its program’s peak in recent seasons, the Seminoles are a challenging foe.

Bye weeks before Clemson and Florida State give the Cavaliers a good chance to prepare for two of the tougher opponents on the schedule.

From a COVID-19 perspective, Virginia plays seven consecutive games without a bye week from Oct. 3-Nov. 14. Three of those games are on the road, including a trip to Miami. Coming out of that stretch without any postponements or cancellations seems like a major challenge.

Going seven weeks while interacting with students on Grounds and playing seven different teams increases exposure to the virus. If the ACC keeps contact tracing protocols in place, the Cavaliers could lose an impactful group of players during that stretch.