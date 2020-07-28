College athletes dislike sitting at home.
For many Division I athletes, they’ve gone most of their lives without the amount of free time they’ve experienced since March. From practices to games to schoolwork, most of these athletes find themselves constantly on the go from their childhood through college.
COVID-19 changed that for many University of Virginia athletes.
Instead of spending time taking classes in person while practicing their respective sports, they were sent home.
Free time was spent working out, finishing up classwork and, in many cases, binging Netflix shows.
Boredom doesn’t mesh well with collegiate athletes and creative ways to stay busy are quickly put into place.
Sarah Billiard, a rising senior for the UVa volleyball team, spent part of quarantine putting her brothers to work. She wanted to keep her game sharp despite the absence of team activity, so she enlisted the help of her brothers as playing partners.
“My brother plays football and my other brother plays basketball, so they’re tall, so they can move quickly and they’re agile, but as far as their technical skills, a little lacking,” Billiard laughed.
Fortunately for Billiard, she’s back on Grounds with her teammates in anticipation for a fall volleyball season. Her playing partners are much more experienced in Charlottesville, and she’s about a month away from ramping up athletic activity and classwork.
Volleyball joins football, both basketball programs, both soccer programs and field hockey as UVa sports to return to Charlottesville in recent weeks in preparation for upcoming seasons.
“I’ve been at home for the past few months, and just the drive back was such an adrenaline rush because it meant that we were gonna play volleyball soon,” Billiard said. “I know that everybody’s just so excited.”
During the time off, the team did meet for Zoom sessions. According to the senior leader, the underclassmen are meshing well with the team.
The youngsters feature big personalities.
Outside of team bonding, the Cavaliers’ coaching staff set the players up for successful at-home sessions during the past few months. Handling the scheduling effects of COVID-19 is challenging, but the coaching staff aims to keep the players ready for the fall.
“I’ve been hyping up our coaches a lot, but I mean, they’re awesome,” Billiard said. “They literally sent us a Google doc of all of the things we can by ourselves, just like working on our approach or doing a self-toss to attack or just peppering with our siblings and little things like that.”
Billiard took advantage of peppering with siblings, while others did their best to creatively stay in shape as well.
With the squad back in Charlottesville, there’s excitement in the air. Players are back together with fellow teammates. Coaches can interact with athletes in person rather than through video conference calls.
Unfortunately, there’s still uncertainty surrounding the fall season. The ACC delayed the start of fall athletic competitions until at least Sept. 1, and there are concerns the fall sports season won’t occur at all.
That leaves programs like UVa volleyball balancing uncertainty with the potential excitement of competing again.
“We’re just dealing with what we know is in front of us,” Virginia head coach Aaron Smith said. “We don’t know exactly what the future holds, but we know what we can control, and that’s training and being ready for August, whenever we’re officially back in the gym as a team for required activity.”
Much like the UVa football team, the volleyball team is preparing with a fall season in mind.
“The goal is to be ready,” Smith said.
Even if the season doesn’t go on as planned, the Cavaliers will spend the time leading up to any announcements safely preparing as a team. It’s been a long few months, and while extra health protocols are in place for practices and competition, the Wahoos are happy to be back together.
“A lot of them have said, ‘Man, I didn’t realize how much I would miss this,’” Smith said. “Maybe they took it for granted because you know you’re gonna have another chance next Friday or next Sunday to play, but I think that has elevated in a lot of their minds of man, to able to compete, to be able to play the sport that we love is something we’re just eager to get back and be able to do.”
