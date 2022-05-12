UVa-Clemson series could impact Player of the Year awards

His at bats in the later innings on Wednesday were more evidence in favor of the Virginia senior outfielder.

Alex Tappen has never been better than he has in his final go-around with the Hoos this spring, and his 416-foot rocket of a three-run homer that sailed deep into the Disharoon Park night in the eighth helped the Cavaliers secure a midweek win over Longwood and at the same time, was just another come-through-in-the-clutch moment for the veteran.

It turned a tight, two-run contest into an 8-3 final, and also continued Tappen’s under-the-radar, late-season push for potential consideration for Player of the Year in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“Once it got to two strikes,” Tappen said of his home run, “it seemed like [Longwood pitcher Grant Melnyk] was starting to mix a little bit more, so at that point I’m really focused on sitting back. If he’s going to throw a fastball, I’m going to shoot it to right center and if he hangs a breaking ball like he did, then I’m trying to drive it. And that’s a difference. I’ve had a little more maturity in my approach.”

Tappen lined an RBI single to right-center field in his previous at bat in the sixth inning. He drove in the final four runs of the non-league victory against the Lancers.

“He’s had a pretty incredible year, really,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said, “statistically with what he’s done with home runs and RBIs. But that said, I know there are some guys in this league that have over 20 home runs. There are some incredibly impressive players in this league, but I’ll tell you what, he’s special and he makes us go, and he had another big home run for us [Wednesday].”

His four RBI versus Longwood made it three straight games in which Tappen drove in multiple runs while also upping his total for the spring to 65 RBI. He’s had at least one RBI in seven of UVa’s last nine ACC contests, too, with the No. 12 Cavaliers (35-12, 14-10 ACC) set to host Clemson (31-18, 9-14 ACC) for a three-game set in their return to conference action this weekend.

The Hoos and the Tigers are slated to play Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m., and the meetings will feature not only Tappen, but two other contenders for ACC Player of the Year in Tappen’s teammate and UVa sophomore third baseman Jake Gelof as well as Clemson sophomore third baseman Max Wagner.

Others in play for the award include Georgia Tech sophomore catcher Kevin Parada, Virginia Tech sophomore shortstop Tanner Schobel and N.C. State freshman designated hitter Tommy White. Here’s a closer look at how the six players stack up with two weekends left in the regular season and with half of them to share the same field in Charlottesville this weekend:

Jake Gelof, UVa

Season stats: .376 BA, 65 H, 15 2B, 17 HR, 68 RBI, 135 TB, .780 SLUG

ACC-only stats: .369 BA, 31 H, 7 2B, 8 HR, 29 RBI, 62 TB, .738 SLUG

Gelof, perhaps, put together the best first half of the season for any single player in the country, and he’s carried the success into the second half. His 68 RBI lead the Cavaliers and are fifth most nationally.

Alex Tappen, UVa

Season stats: .352 BA, 64 H, 12 2B, 13 HR, 65 RBI, 117 TB, .643 SLUG

ACC-only stats: .380 BA, 35 H, 4 2B, 9 HR, 36 RBI, 68 TB, .739 SLUG

Tappen’s 36 RBI against ACC competition are the most in the league, and he’s been at his best in conference games. Both of his multi-homer games came in the league – at Wake Forest and against Virginia Tech.

Max Wagner, Clemson

Season stats: .393 BA, 66 H, 14 2B, 23 HR, 66 RBI, 151 TB, .899 SLUG

ACC-only stats: .366 BA, 30 H, 5 2B, 12 HR, 33 RBI, 71 TB, .866 SLUG

Wagner has five multi-homer performances this spring, catapulting him into a tie for second nationally for total longballs with Parada and Old Dominion’s Matt Coutney. He’s also been as productive in ACC action as he has in all games with exactly half of his RBI coming in league play.

Kevin Parada, Ga. Tech

Season stats: .363 BA, 77 H, 9 2B, 23 HR, 74 RBI, 157 TB, .741 SLUG

ACC-only stats: .311 BA, 37 H, 3 2B, 11 HR, 32 RBI, 75 TB, .630 SLUG

A likely top-10 MLB Draft pick this summer, Parada leads the conference in RBI and total bases, and is tied for lead with Wagner for home runs. His batting average has dipped a bit against ACC pitching, but the home runs and runs driven in haven’t.

Tanner Schobel, Va. Tech

Season stats: .376 BA, 65 H, 13 2B, 14 HR, 60 RBI, 122 TB, .705 SLUG

ACC-only stats: .370 BA, 34 H, 5 2B, 11 HR, 33 RBI, 74 TB, .804 SLUG

Eleven of his 14 homers this season have come in ACC play and because of that his slugging percentage is .099 points higher against league competition than across all games. His 74 total bases in the ACC are second only to Parada’s 75.

Tommy White, N.C. State

Season stats: .372, 71 H, 12 2B, 21 HR, 61 RBI, 146 TB, .764 SLUG

ACC-only stats: .317, 33 H, 7 2B, 9 HR, 21 RBI, 67 TB, .644 SLUG

He started his career in style with a three-homer game against non-conference foe Evansville in February, and hasn’t slowed since. His 21 homers are the most for any freshman in the country and are tied for the fifth-most for any player nationally.

…As for the series between UVa and Clemson, O’Connor said he is happy his Cavaliers go into it off a win following their weeklong hiatus for final exams.

“I’m always concerned in the sport of baseball not playing for a week, what are your instincts going to be like,” he said, “and we threw strikes on the mound, we played good defense and we were opportunistic offensively in the back half of the game, so that was great to see.”

On top of Tappen’s two hits against Longwood, Gelof, senior Devin Ortiz and freshman Ethan Anderson turned in multi-hit games. For Tappen and Gelof, it was each their 20th multi-hit showing of the season.

Anderson tripled in a run and doubled before scoring in the sixth. He’s hitting .480 through the last seven contests.

Clemson swept Georgia Tech last weekend, but lost to non-conference foe College of Charleston on Tuesday.

“They’ve got a bunch of hitters who are playing well right now,” Tappen said, “so it’s going to be really important for us to bring our A-game from pitch one.”

