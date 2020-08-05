After making pro debut, Daryl Dike sits one game away from MLS is Back Tournament final

For many top-tier Division I athletes, the goal is to eventually play professionally. For the best of the best, those goals become reality.
Former Virginia men’s soccer player Daryl Dike saw his dream turn into reality on July 25, when he made his MLS debut for Orlando City. The powerful forward didn’t play in the team’s first two games of the season, and he then waited months for the team to return to the pitch due to COVID-19. Even when the MLS is Back Tournament began, Dike still waited for playing time.
Finally, in the team’s fourth game of the event, Dike took the field as a substitute. He played 15 minutes in the team’s 1-0 win over the Montreal Impact.
“It’s a great feeling,” Dike said after the match. “Ultimately, when you’re a young kid, you’re always dreaming of playing professionally. I think now it just kind of goes into all the work that I’ve done since I was a little kid. Having my parents help me, coaches, other families help me, and it’s kind of built up all to this moment.”
Dike earned minutes again in Orlando City’s latest outing, playing 19 minutes in the team’s quarterfinal victory over Los Angeles FC. The win came in penalty kicks.
It’s been quite the experience in the MLS’ Orlando bubble for Dike, who is transitioning nicely from an elite Power 5 performer to a professional soccer player.
“Even while we’ve been here, all the staff, the coaches, the players, everybody has kind of made the process seem kind of seamless going from college to playing professionally, and I think it’s a product of all the work everyone and myself has kind of done,” Dike said. “It felt amazing to finally get out there and to also get the win and be able to try to make an impact with the team.”
Orlando City plays again Thursday, with a spot in the semifinals on the line against a talented Minnesota United team. The group rolled past San Jose 4-1 in the quarterfinals to punch its spot in the semifinals.
“I think Minnesota last year found the way to get in much better quality, in terms of results and the product of their soccer,” Orlando City head coach Oscar Pareja said in a recent press conference. “What they have done here in the tournament, as well, has been very good. It’s a team that is very well-organized.”
Dike’s team faces a challenge Thursday.
Despite facing a solid team, Orlando City feels confident entering the match. It has good reason to feel confident. Since the tournament began, Orlando City has yet to lose. Both teams are excellent defensively, and a goal or two could prove to be the difference.
If Dike takes the game as a substitute, he’ll aim to be a difference maker by reaching the back of the net. Expect a close battle Thursday night.
“We know that it’s going to be a tough game, they fight hard just like we do and they’re a good opponent, but this has been great for our self-confidence so far,” defender Antonio Carlos said recently. “We’re playing well and since the beginning we said that we would do everything in our power to win this competition, and that’s what we’re doing.”
Dike and Orlando City face Minnesota on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!