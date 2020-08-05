After making pro debut, Daryl Dike sits one game away from MLS is Back Tournament final

“Even while we’ve been here, all the staff, the coaches, the players, everybody has kind of made the process seem kind of seamless going from college to playing professionally, and I think it’s a product of all the work everyone and myself has kind of done,” Dike said. “It felt amazing to finally get out there and to also get the win and be able to try to make an impact with the team.”

Orlando City plays again Thursday, with a spot in the semifinals on the line against a talented Minnesota United team. The group rolled past San Jose 4-1 in the quarterfinals to punch its spot in the semifinals.

“I think Minnesota last year found the way to get in much better quality, in terms of results and the product of their soccer,” Orlando City head coach Oscar Pareja said in a recent press conference. “What they have done here in the tournament, as well, has been very good. It’s a team that is very well-organized.”

Dike’s team faces a challenge Thursday.

Despite facing a solid team, Orlando City feels confident entering the match. It has good reason to feel confident. Since the tournament began, Orlando City has yet to lose. Both teams are excellent defensively, and a goal or two could prove to be the difference.