15th annual Xperience begins Sunday at Boar's Head

You know by the smile on Ron Manilla’s face what time of year it is.

The 15th annual Xperience — a Special Olympics tennis tournament Manilla helped create — kicks off at the Boar’s Head Sports Club on Sunday at 7 p.m.

“You’ll see some of the best competition and sportsmanship you’ll see in your entire life,” Manilla said.

The event, which brings together top players from around the world, has thrived since its inception.

“The tournament creates a buzz here that’s just unbelievable,” Manilla said. “That’s why we call it the ‘Xperience.’ We want to give the community a chance to experience the life of a Special Olympics athlete. It’s very heartwarming for all of us.”

Manilla strongly encourages community members who have never seen a Special Olympics event to come out to the Xperience, which is open to the public. In fact, attending as a fan in considered a form of volunteering.

This year’s field will be headlined by Charlottesville star Chris Raupp, who has enjoyed great success on both the national and international level.

Fellow local standout Jonathan Fried, for whom the annual fall professional tournament at the Boar’s Head is named, will not be participating in this year’s Xperience.

Closing ceremonies of the event take place on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

“It doesn’t get any better than this,” Manilla said. “You have the best Special Olympics tennis players from all over the country competing in one place. This is the only tournament in the country of its kind.”

It was over a decade ago when Manilla, former Special Olympics Virginia President Rick Jeffrey and Barbara Fried came up with the idea.

Now, the event is something Manilla circles on his calendar every year.

“In the new year, everybody gets excited about new things to do,” Manilla said, “but for me, as soon as the new year rolls around, it’s all thoughts of the Xperience.

“Special Olympics is the way the world should be.”