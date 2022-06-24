Cavalier Futures helping UVa athletes with NIL in “a uniquely Virginia way”

There are approximately 35 Virginia athletes in Cavalier Futures’ database.

And according to the collective’s executive director, Lo Davis, those athletes — across numerous sports — have shown interest beyond making quick cash through name, image and likeness.

“They’re not saying, ‘How much can I make? Am I going to get the big-splash deal?’” Davis said. “They want to know how they can get themselves connected and how they can start to build their brand.”

Davis, a former associate director of the Virginia Athletics Foundation, said the aspect of his new gig he enjoys most is educating and consulting those Wahoos on what their value is presently, what it could be throughout their playing careers at UVa and what its potential is beyond graduation.

Cavalier Futures launched this past March and its objective — spearheaded by Davis and furthered by advisory board members such as former NBA star and UVa basketball great Ralph Sampson as well as ex-NFL and past Cavaliers quarterback Matt Schaub — is to provide current athletes the chance to make money now off their NIL, aid them in using their NIL to better their community, and finally, expose them to networking and other career-building opportunities because of their NIL.

“I’ve spent time interviewing and talking to these student-athletes,” Davis said. “And I think the blessing is most of ‘em have said, ‘I don’t even know what my value is,’ and while I can say, ‘You should know your value,’ I realize they’re 18-to-22-year olds with a name, image and likeness opportunity that is brand new.

“They don’t understand how to navigate it, so for us to be able to provide guidance to talk about what lifetime branding and building your brand may be, I think it’s a great chance for us to make an impact on them individually.”

Before his time at the VAF, Davis logged nine years as the vice president for Catch 84 Inc., the marketing agency for former Hoos star and Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore. So, Davis has a deep background in sports marketing and fundraising.

Cavalier Futures blends the two, but also allows Davis, a UVa alum and former Cavaliers baseball player, to use his professional experiences to mentor and teach athletes as they determine exactly how they’d like to use their NIL.

“Whether you’re [quarterback] Brennan Armstrong or [point guard] Kihei Clark or someone who is third string on the softball team,” Davis said, “there’s value in being here at UVa. As long as you’re wearing the V-sabre and getting it done in the classroom and on the playing field, let’s see what it can bring you not just today, but tomorrow, four years from now and 40 years from now. That’s the way we look at this whole NIL space.”

And that approach is what Davis said differentiates this collective from the many other start-ups formed over the last year in college towns across the country.

Davis said Cavalier Futures views NIL in “a uniquely Virginia way” that mixes how athletes can profit personally through NIL along with the aspect of better preparing the athlete for life after school.

To this point, Cavalier Futures has partnered with RAHE Inc., which is the owner-operator of McDonald’s restaurants in Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley. The two entities have paired together for a campaign in which UVa athletes are featured and will profit from NIL, of course. But, the deal also includes the chance for Cavaliers to make appearances at the local McDonald’s and be involved with the Ronald McDonald House charity.

Earlier this month, Armstrong officially inked a sponsorship deal — his first significant one — with RAHE Inc. and its local McDonald’s franchises.

“I am really grateful for this sponsorship opportunity,” Armstrong said. “I am especially looking forward to visiting the Ronald McDonald House this year. It was important to me to incorporate community engagement into my first major NIL deal.”

Other initiatives Cavalier Futures are involved with include a partnership with FanJolt, which creates the chance for athletes to be paid for interacting digitally — through livestreams, recorded video or social media — with their fans.

The company began as a platform for major celebrities — FanJolt works with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary — to connect with their fans while pushing the proceeds to charity. FanJolt CEO Trevor Short said he met Davis through a mutual friend and the two determined FanJolt could be useful in a NIL capacity as well.

Short said the company requires anyone it works with to donate at least a portion of the profit to the charity of their choice, and that’ll be no different with UVa athletes.

“Knowing as a fan, that the athlete is always giving something back to support,” Short said, “especially these UVa athletes supporting local charities, which is what they’ll be doing, is really a big deal.”

Short said currently FanJolt is working with Armstrong and wide receiver Keytaon Thompson, but is eager to expand to include athletes from across UVa’s 27 sports. Armstrong’s charity of choice is the Humane Society of Richland County (Ohio) and portions of Thompson’s proceeds will go to the Reed’s World Foundation.

“These college fans get the chance to see their favorite athletes on the field or see them on TV,” Short said, “but very rarely are they getting the opportunity to get a one-on-one interaction with these stars and I would also take it beyond just football or basketball.

“I’m a former collegiate tennis player,” he said, “and I know as a former collegiate tennis player, we had — and heck UVa just won the national championship in tennis — hundreds of fans there. There might be tens of thousands in football, but in all these other non-revenue generating sports, there are still hundreds of fans that would love to interact and get to know their favorite student-athletes in a better way, and FanJolt gives that opportunity.”

On top of FanJolt, Cavalier Futures announced the start of in-house CavClub, which allows subscribers to pay for exclusive updates, interviews, mini-series, vlogs and events with athletes.

The first pair of CavClub vlogs are with linebackers Mike Green and Nick Jackson. Green’s “4ADE” showcases his skills as the Cavaliers’ team barber, and Jackson’s “6 EATS” will have him reviewing restaurants in Charlottesville.

The collective recently hired Maddie Walsh as its director of marketing and athlete engagement in an effort to assist athletes in their pursuit of developing their personal brands like Green and Jackson are, and finding the right opportunities like Armstrong and Thompson have. Walsh worked previously in the UVa football operations office, but before that for the third-party NIL marketplace company NOCAP Sports as its social-media manager.

“The goal of Cavalier Futures is to get every single student-athlete at the University of Virginia into our database,” Davis said, “and what that does is it gives us the ability to utilize their name, their image and likeness to talk to our corporate and individual partners to make sure there is a fit.”

There is no exclusivity for NIL rights with the athletes that Cavalier Futures deals with. Davis said he even encouraged all Cavalier Futures athletes to opt-in to the recent group licensing agreement between UVa and The Brandr Group.

But in navigating potential earnings chances for the athletes in the database, Davis wants Cavalier Futures to have a strong idea of the companies, services and opportunities that might best pair with a particular athlete or group of athletes.

And behind the scenes, Davis is preparing for a fall launch of career-readiness programs for Cavalier Futures’ athletes and he said he’s also spoken to a local financial firm about running financial literacy classes for Cavalier Futures athletes interested in how best to manage the money made from some of these NIL deals.

“The last thing we want is when NIL is being discussed with the University of Virginia,” Davis said, “we don’t want our fans, donors and supporters to hold their nose and go, ‘Ugh, student-athletes getting paid. They should stick to sports and scholarships and are lucky to be there.’

“No,” Davis continued, “there’s an opportunity for Cavalier Futures to help our student-athletes with lifetime branding. And, I know this is the honeymoon, but the feedback we’ve received here in Charlottesville and abroad has been very, very positive and we want to build on that momentum.”

David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.