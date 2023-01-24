Cav Futures expands into personal, professional development for UVa athletes

Less than a year removed from the launch of Cav Futures, the organization — a collective that provides University of Virginia athletes the chance to capitalize on their name, image and likeness — is expanding into personal and professional services.

“In educating both the donors and public of, ‘Hey, you can do business with student-athletes now,’” Cav Futures Executive Director Lo Davis said, “we also found that there are different components that we think can help other student-athletes and not just that 1% I talk about all the time. That fell in the areas of career development, networking and job placement.”

Since taking the gig at the helm of Cav Futures in March of 2022, one of Davis’ goals has remained to assist those Cavaliers who have teamed up with Cav Futures, both professionally and personally beyond as he puts it, “How can I make a dollar today?” off of name, image and likeness, otherwise known as NIL.

And in learning what he has over the past 10 months, Davis said, he and the Cav Futures’ board of directors determined the most efficient way to do so was with a separate branch of the collective. So, in late December, Cav Futures announced the start of Cav Futures Foundation — a nonprofit group aimed to educate Cav Futures’ athletes on financial literacy, mental health, personal and professional development as well as within the Charlottesville community through work with various charitable nonprofit organizations.

“So, we’ve kind of got the best of both worlds strictly on the marketplace and sponsorship side,” with Cav Futures, Davis said, “and now we have this new entity that focuses on education and community engagement.”

Davis said Cav Futures Foundation has already signed a contract with Game Plan, a company that’ll provide online interactive and educational content and courses about financial literacy, NIL, mental wellness, brand building and more for UVa athletes. According to Game Plan’s website, some of its clients include MLB’s Kansas City Royals, the NBA G League, the Pac-12 Conference, Purdue athletics and Michigan State football.

Additionally, Cav Futures Foundation is planning to build on some of the networking events Cav Futures held previously.

Davis said the feedback he’s received from athletes he works closely with is that they’re valuing those opportunities as much as they are the ones they can profit off of through NIL.

“We had a recent networking event, where we brought in individuals from the community,” Davis said, “and even athletes like [basketball standouts] Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman, who are doing quite well in the NIL space, they still showed up to this event and they were not required to. So, we’re finding that student-athletes want more of that.”

He said at Cav Futures Foundation, “we want to be able to use our resources to complement what the university is already doing” in the professional-development realm.

And Davis said both Cav Futures and Cav Futures Foundation should benefit from NCAA rule changes made in late October that allow schools to promote and work with collectives. Up until then, UVa wasn’t permitted to mention or publicly speak about Cav Futures.

“We think, now, that with Cav Futures on the NIL side and Cav Futures Foundation, that the university can help us put together some components of fundraising and some areas of promotion that we did not have before,” Davis said. “We think it’s going to be a more robust program in 2023.”

Davis said Cav Futures Foundation is already actively working with the Ronald McDonald House in Charlottesville and that Beekman as well as women’s soccer player Rebecca Jarrett are regulars to volunteer there.

Davis said he and many of the athletes he collaborates with are committed to working within the community. Recently a group of men’s lacrosse players, Davis said, spent time at the Yellow Door Foundation in town, and he added that the men’s basketball team has been very easy to work with when it comes to community outreach.

“We’re not just going to send a student-athlete, check the box and they get paid for it,” Davis said. “We want them to have a meaningful experience through Cav Futures Foundation and … the other piece of it, too, is that the student-athletes aren’t looking to get paid for every minute they spend working in the community or working with a nonprofit.

“What we hope to do and where the NIL component comes in,” he continued, “is if they can bring value into highlighting that charity through an event appearance or fundraising through auction items, then there’s an additional value the student-athlete can bring to it and therefore that’s where we feel like we can compensate them for that work.”

For more information about Cav Futures Foundation, visit cavscare.org.