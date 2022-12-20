Carter-Johnston scores 31 to lead Fluvanna County past William Monroe

STANARDSVILLLE — Alana Carter-Johnston missed the first two shots she took Tuesday night in a crucial non-district rematch against William Monroe.

But the Fluvanna County senior guard only missed three more shots over the final 30 minutes as she led the Flucos to a 67-63 victory over the Greene Dragons in Stanardsville.

Carter-Johnston scored 10 of her game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning bucket with 6.1 seconds left as the Flucos avenged a 49-45 loss to William Monroe in their season opener.

“Both teams have a lot of skill and a lot of talent, but I felt like we knew we were able to compete,” Carter-Johnston said. “We knew what we needed to do and we ended up on top.”

Fluvanna County (5-3) flexed its muscle early on thanks to stellar defensive play and pounding the ball inside on offense at every opportunity.

Carter-Johnston scored seven points and Aniah Webb shoveled a pass in the paint to Molly McCall for a bucket to give the Flucos a 14-6 lead.

Defensively, Fluvanna held William Monroe to just 1-of-12 shooting and forced three turnovers to ignite the rally. McCall was a dominant presence inside for the Flucos, grabbing numerous boards and making it difficult for the Dragons to score in the lane.

“Coach just told me to play your heart out,” McCall said. “Work hard and just leave it all out on the court. Just try to put a body on her and grab the rebound.”

The Greene Dragons shook off the early cold shooting later in the quarter, and Ella closed the stanza with seven points to trim the Fluvanna lead to 21-14.

Coach Carrie Woods’ sqaud cranked up their defensive pressure to start the second quarter to continue the run.

McKinley Carpenter scored four points and snagged two steals and Avery Shifflett drained a baseline jumper to cut the lead to 23-19 with 5:27 left in the first half.

Fluvanna Coach Josh McElheny called a timeout to settle down his team. The pause seemed to reset the Flucos. Carter-Johnston closed the half with five points and Abby Seal knocked down a trey to extend the lead to 35-27 at intermission.

William Monroe (3-1) regrouped in the second half, thanks to the play of Ella Weaver. The University of Buffalo signee scored 11 points in the third quarter, including an offensive rebound for a bucket with less than 10 seconds to go in the quarter to tie the game at 46-46 with one quarter to play.

“Weaver came out and did what she was supposed to do, but I felt like [our] team held each other together and that really helped us,” Carter-Johnston said. “We came into the game really focused, and I think that’s what really got us through it and helped us keep our heads up throughout it.”

Both teams continued to battle in the fourth and traded leads several times. Shifflett opened the quarter with back-to-back jumpers, including a 10-footer from the baseline to give William Monroe a 52-50 lead with 5:40 left in the game.

Fluvanna County countered with an 11-2 run, including six from Carter-Johnston to regain the lead 61-57 with 4:08 remaining.

William Monroe continued to battle as Weaver scored on two straight possessions and Carpenter turned an offensive rebound into a layup to tie the game, 63-63, with 55 seconds left.

The Flucos elected to hold the ball for the last shot as Carter-Johnston dribbled nearly 45 seconds off the clock before making her move. The senior drove to her right and floated a shot over the defender and into the hoop from the right wing to give Fluvanna a 65-63 lead with 6.1 seconds left.

Carter-Johnston turned in another brilliant play on the ensuing possession, as she forced a tie-up on the inbounds play to give possession back to Fluvanna County. Webb was fouled on the next inbounds play and made both free throws with 2.4 seconds left to secure the win.

“The coaches wanted us to hold the ball for the last shot and just keep it in our possession,” Carter-Johnston said. “They just had me go in for the last two points. It was definitely difficult keeping them down their afterwards, but I feel like we did what we were supposed to do.”

Webb scored 11 of her 16 points in the second half for the Flucos. Seal drained a trio of 3-pointers and McCall finished with four points in the win.

Weaver tallied 29 points in the loss for William Monroe. Shifflett added 14 points, including 10 in the second half. Carpenter finished with eight points.