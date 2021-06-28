Carrie Woods takes over William Monroe girls basketball program

After the season, Peregoy announced her decision to step away and Woods went through the application process to take over the Greene Dragons program.

“Jess has been very encouraging and supportive of me stepping into this role,” Woods said. “She simply told me she believed in me and the work I’ve been doing and will do with the girls. I know her decision to step down was tough because her love for the game and this team is so strong, so having her full support means a lot.”

Woods, who also served as a varsity assistant at William Monroe, has a strong familiarity with the William Monroe players and the system they have been a part of.

“The girls are excited that the program is ‘staying in the family,’” she said. “I’m very fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach all of our returning players, either directly on the JV squad or assisting with varsity. We already have relationships. They have an idea of what I expect and I already know our strengths and areas where we need to work.”

A players' coach by all accounts during her junior varsity stint, Woods is committed to keeping the tradition of excellence within the program.