Candy Baker Dowell named Nelson County volleyball coach

Baker Dowell went on to play volleyball at Bridgewater College and left her mark there as well. The 2003 Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year, she still ranks second on the school’s all-time list for kills (1,441) and third in digs (1,384) in 427 career games with the Eagles.

“Becoming head coach has so many meanings to me,” Baker Dowell said. “It goes further than just the coaching of the sport itself. I have the opportunity to teach life’s lessons through coaching. For example, how to share space, communicate, how to trust and just how to work with others. It’s like becoming a parent for the first time. You want the best for your child and you want to teach them everything good in life. This is exactly my approach to coaching. This team of girls are my family now and I will do everything to lead and motivate them into being their best.”