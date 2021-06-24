Candy Baker Dowell named Nelson County volleyball coach

In 1999, Candy Baker led the Nelson County volleyball team to the program’s first Dogwood District title as a player.
More than two decades later, the former district player of the year will look to guide the Governors program to more success, this time as coach.
Earlier this week, the Nelson County School Board approved her as the school’s new varsity volleyball coach. Now Candy Baker Dowell, she succeeds her former coach Vicki Crawford, who retired from teaching at the end of the school year with 447 career wins.
“I am thrilled that Candy Baker Dowell will be the new varsity volleyball coach,” Crawford said in a statement. “She is a true Nelsonian. She played for me in the late 1990s. Candy knows what it means to be a Lady Gov volleyball player. I am certain she will continue the long tradition that we all worked so hard to build. I wish her the best of luck. I know she will do great.”
Baker Dowell was a fixture in Governors' athletic program during her high school career, competing in volleyball, basketball, softball and track, She also was a cheerleader. In 2020, Baker Dowell was inducted into the Nelson County High School Athletic Department’s Hall of Fame.
As a volleyball player, she was named Dogwood District player of the year as a senior and helped Nelson County win the 1999 district title.
Baker Dowell went on to play volleyball at Bridgewater College and left her mark there as well. The 2003 Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year, she still ranks second on the school’s all-time list for kills (1,441) and third in digs (1,384) in 427 career games with the Eagles.
After college, she returned home and has served as an assistant coach with the volleyball and softball program.
Baker Dowell has served two stints with the Governors' volleyball program and was Crawford’s assistant on the 2006 district title run. She returned to the sidelines this past seson and helped guide Nelson County to a 9-4 mark and a trip to the Region 2C semifinals.
“Becoming head coach has so many meanings to me,” Baker Dowell said. “It goes further than just the coaching of the sport itself. I have the opportunity to teach life’s lessons through coaching. For example, how to share space, communicate, how to trust and just how to work with others. It’s like becoming a parent for the first time. You want the best for your child and you want to teach them everything good in life. This is exactly my approach to coaching. This team of girls are my family now and I will do everything to lead and motivate them into being their best.”
Baker Dowell, who also served as an assistant softball coach for the Governors, hopes to carry on the winning tradition at Nelson County.
“Vicki has left some pretty big shoes to fill,” Baker Dowell said. “However, my plan for the program is what any coach would want and that is to teach the skill and fundamentals of the game and to teach them how to compete using those skills. I want to unlock each player’s potential and turn it into their best performance.”
Nelson County athletic director Greg Mullins thinks Baker Dowell is a perfect for the program.
“We are excited to have Coach Dowell as the leader of our volleyball program,” Mullins said. “As an alumni of Nelson County High School, Coach Dowell brings enthusiasm and passion to the program. Her experience as an assistant volleyball coach last three years in the softball program should help her hit the ground running since she knows the girls well and has worked with many of them in some capacity. Also, her playing career at Nelson County and at Bridgewater College offer another level of experience s she works to build on the success of Coach Crawford and our Lady Gov volleyball program. We are excited for the student-athletes, the school and the community and can’t wait to see our girls on the court again.”