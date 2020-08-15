Cancellation of VMI's fall football season denies former local standouts a chance to play at Scott Stadium

Growing up in Central Virginia, Jack Culbreath and Garrett Pitts spent plenty of fall afternoons watching football games at Scott Stadium.
Both players, who are now at VMI, were preparing to return home to play Virginia in the Keydets' season opener on Sept. 11.
Those plans were nixed Thursday, when athletic director Dave Diles and football coach Scott Wachenheim announced that VMI's fall football season was cancelled.
“We were all really bummed out,” Culbreath said. “We felt that everything we had worked for had gone to waste. Coach Wach saw our emotions and really helped everybody see a new light. He told us to look at this as an extended preseason and that we are still ’10 toes down to win the Southern Conference this spring.’"
Culbreath, who was a special teams standout at Monticello High School, entered VMI's fall camp competing for playing time as a placekicker, punter and kickoff specialist.
“We have some really experienced guys that I’m going up against and so far, I’ve really enjoyed competing and learning from them,” Culbreath said.
Pitts, who was a two-way standout at Orange County High School, wasn’t expected to see much playing time this year, but he was excited to get acclimated to the college game.
“Man, it just hurt,” Pitts said. “I had just started getting into a groove and now we have to stop. Now I’m learning how to push through adversity.”
The Keydets were a week into fall practice and the two freshman were excited with the progress that had been made not only by them, but the team.
“The first week was a lot of fun,” Culbreath said. “I really had a great time meeting all the guys on the team. The biggest adjustment I’ve had to face is the pace. The pace of the game is just so much faster than what I have been used to.”
Like other sports, Culbreath said returning to action during the COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy.
“The biggest adjustment I have faced was probably having to follow all of the certain rules that came with this pandemic,” Culbreath said. “It took a lot of getting used to.”
Culbreath and Pitts admitted that there was something special about beginning their college careers in their hometown.
“I was really looking forward to coming back home and playing in front of so many friends and family,” Culbreath said. “To play in Scott Stadium would have been a dream come true. I grew up in that stadium, going to home games with family and friends every Saturday. Just being back in the stadium I grew up in would have been so exciting. If the ACC decides to play in the spring, there’s a good possibility that we would still play in Charlottesville.”
Pitts agreed, but also is ready to move on.
“I was looking forward to playing at UVa the first game," he said, "but I have to control what I can control and I can get better for when we have our season in the spring.”
