Cancellation of VMI's fall football season denies former local standouts a chance to play at Scott Stadium

“Man, it just hurt,” Pitts said. “I had just started getting into a groove and now we have to stop. Now I’m learning how to push through adversity.”

The Keydets were a week into fall practice and the two freshman were excited with the progress that had been made not only by them, but the team.

“The first week was a lot of fun,” Culbreath said. “I really had a great time meeting all the guys on the team. The biggest adjustment I’ve had to face is the pace. The pace of the game is just so much faster than what I have been used to.”

Like other sports, Culbreath said returning to action during the COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy.

“The biggest adjustment I have faced was probably having to follow all of the certain rules that came with this pandemic,” Culbreath said. “It took a lot of getting used to.”

Culbreath and Pitts admitted that there was something special about beginning their college careers in their hometown.