Can UVa’s offense run the ball effectively?

That leaves a thin group of running backs to take advantage of good blocking.

Taulapapa, a junior, returns as the team’s No. 1 back. He’s joined by Towson graduate transfer Shane Simpson and sophomore Perris Jones.

“Wayne will be the starter, and then based on Wayne’s production and effectiveness and end results will determine how much Shane and Perris play,” Mendenhall said. “There isn’t much difference between the three, and they’ve all had their days, they’ve all had their moments, they’ve all had their productivity. They’re very similar in yield, but different in style.”

Mendenhall describes Taulapapa as a slashing runner. He’s efficient, especially in short-yardage packages, but he’s not the most elusive runner on the team and isn’t someone who typically breaks off runs of 20 yards or more.

Simpson possesses a unique blend of speed and quickness. He’s capable of out running defensive backs, while also being able to make a linebacker miss in a hole.

“With Shane what you get is vision and experience and a unique knack to find the hole wherever it is with more patience, so I really like his vision,” Mendenhall said.

Finally, Jones adds the ability to elude defenders even if blocking breaks down.