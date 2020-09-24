Can UVa’s offense run the ball effectively?

Bryce Perkins free-wheeling often served as Virginia’s best offense in 2019. When the dynamic quarterback scrambled on broken plays or put his head down and took off downfield and made defenders miss on designed runs, Virginia’s offense gained yardage in chunks.
Designed runs to the running back were far less successful.
Even with losing 277 rushing yards — the majority of which came from being sacked — Perkins still led UVa in rushing by more than 300 yards last fall. Wayne Taulapapa, a running back, was second on the team with 473 yards. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry, and the team only averaged 3.8 yards per carry. Taulapapa did post a team-high 12 rushing touchdowns, though.
With Perkins in the NFL and Brennan Armstrong taking over the starting job, UVa loses a dynamic playmaker at the quarterback position. Armstrong can still run effectively, but expecting him to match Perkins’ total of 769 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns may be a stretch.
The success of the run game this fall will be determined largely by a veteran offensive line and the running backs.
“We have good enough running backs, we have a much-improved offensive line and we have a better group of blocking tight ends, so the running part should be something that we do really well,” offensive coordinator Robert Anae said this offseason. “I don’t know if we’re ever going to be great right now in the run game, but that might not be our strength.”
Anae hinted that Virginia’s offense might rely on balance to win football games. He sees a blend of passing and running in the offense’s future.
While balance makes sense, most college offenses operate at their best when the running game is at least a threat. Three of the four teams in last year’s College Football Playoff ranked in the top 15 nationally in rushing yards per game.
The eventual national champion, LSU, ranked 60th in rushing yards per contest. That put the Tigers in the top half of the FBS, and their Heisman Trophy-winning, pro-style quarterback made up for any lack of rushing success.
Since the start of the 2018 season, UVa is 7-0 when it rushes for at least 200 yards.
Reaching 200 yards depends partially on the flow of the game, as it’s easier to crack 200 rushing yards with a lead and a desire to burn the game clock. It’s worth mentioning that Virginia’s two 200-yard rushing performances last season came in blowout wins over William & Mary and Liberty.
Rushing yardage wasn’t the only indicator of success for the Wahoos last season, though. Virginia went 7-1 when it scored more rushing touchdowns than passing touchdowns.
Even though that number can partially be traced back to game plan and the score, it’s clear that UVa’s offense performs well when the rushing attack contributes.
Other factors, including defensive performance and turnovers, clearly impact the trajectory of games. Rushing the ball effectively isn’t the only factor in winning games, but a strong rushing attack can help the ‘Hoos as they break in a new starting quarterback.
The numbers don’t indicate that UVa needs to be a run-heavy offense to win games, but averaging 3.8 yards per rushing attempt held the team back from being significantly more effective offensively last season. UVa ranked 117th out of 130 teams nationally in rushing yards per game, only piling up 121.2 yards per contest.
Heading into the 2020 season, there’s reason for optimism within the running game. Those reasons are predominantly offensive linemen and tight ends.
UVa’s starting offensive line features five juniors all with playing experience. The group improved toward the end of last season, and it believes it can take another step forward in 2020.
“We all came back from quarantine bigger, stronger and ready to lead the team, so I think that we’re more equipped going into this season to run the football,” Virginia center Olu Oluwatimi said this offseason.
At tight end, Grant Misch is a solid blocking option and he’s joined by graduate transfer Tony Poljan. At 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, Poljan acts almost as an additional lineman given his blocking prowess and strength.
That leaves a thin group of running backs to take advantage of good blocking.
Taulapapa, a junior, returns as the team’s No. 1 back. He’s joined by Towson graduate transfer Shane Simpson and sophomore Perris Jones.
“Wayne will be the starter, and then based on Wayne’s production and effectiveness and end results will determine how much Shane and Perris play,” Mendenhall said. “There isn’t much difference between the three, and they’ve all had their days, they’ve all had their moments, they’ve all had their productivity. They’re very similar in yield, but different in style.”
Mendenhall describes Taulapapa as a slashing runner. He’s efficient, especially in short-yardage packages, but he’s not the most elusive runner on the team and isn’t someone who typically breaks off runs of 20 yards or more.
Simpson possesses a unique blend of speed and quickness. He’s capable of out running defensive backs, while also being able to make a linebacker miss in a hole.
“With Shane what you get is vision and experience and a unique knack to find the hole wherever it is with more patience, so I really like his vision,” Mendenhall said.
Finally, Jones adds the ability to elude defenders even if blocking breaks down.
UVa is expected to lean on Taulapapa first, but Mendenhall is willing to give all three playing time depending on production at the position. Look for UVa to give the most productive ball carrier on any given day the majority of the carries. The time share at the position could vary game-by-game.
Regardless of who touches the football, UVa wants more production from its rushing attack.
“I really won’t know, just to be honest, until we play a game if Wayne is the only back or if we’re using multiple backs or how that plays out other than, we need more effectiveness in the run game,” Mendenhall said. “That still remains.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!