Can UVa’s defense show continued signs of development against dynamic Louisville offense?

Virginia’s defensive weaknesses were exposed in a 59-39 loss to North Carolina on Sept. 18. In the two games since, head coach Bronco Mendenhall has seen gradual improvement.

“I see us just chipping away at it,” Mendenhall said. “There is clear progress being made everywhere.”

The group allowed 37 points to Wake Forest and 28 to Miami. While neither outing was dominant — the Demon Deacons scored points on their first seven possessions — the Cavaliers showed some growth. They limited the Hurricanes to seven first-half points Thursday.

After reviewing the film of the team’s 30-28 win over Miami, Mendenhall wasn’t overly concerned with his defense allowing the Hurricanes to score 21 points after halftime. One of Miami’s scores came on a short field after a Brennan Armstrong interception, and another came on a blown run fit that allowed Cam’Ron Harris to break free for a 57-yard touchdown run.

In Mendenhall’s eyes, the defense played well for most of the team’s road victory. An occasional mistake doomed the defense, rather than the repeated miscues evident in the loss to UNC.

“What seemed to be big really was small after re-looking at it,” Mendenhall said.