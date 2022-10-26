Bye week gave Virginia receiver Dontayvion Wicks a chance to reset

He was disappointed, but not deterred.

Still, Dontayvion Wicks said he needed a pause on the heels of his underwhelming first half of the fall.

“There was a lot of reflection and I knew I had to hold myself accountable,” the standout Virginia wide receiver said Tuesday.

The subdued feeling Wicks had earlier this month during the Cavaliers’ bye week and at the midway point of their season was unfamiliar to him, especially considering he spent the previous year as one of the nation’s premier pass-catchers while setting the school record for receiving yards in a campaign and having his 21.1 yards per reception top the Atlantic Coast Conference. He logged six 100-yard games, and was a key cog in the Hoos’ then pass-happy offense.

All he knew was success, so his struggles through transition into UVa’s new balanced attack, which requires more attention to detail from its wide receivers, challenged Wicks.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder, who was an All-ACC first-team selection in 2021, labored to adapt, but didn’t find the same level of production or impact as he experienced the year before, and uncharacteristically, he had trouble catching the ball.

“At that point we had 39 drops,” Cavaliers offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said, “and I think he had a large number of those, so there [was] some self-reflection and trying to eliminate that.”

Said Wicks: “It was just clearing my mind, like letting everything go and putting everything behind me to just focus on what’s next and having to get better. I had to not worry about what happened and what was going on. I just had to play.”

Wicks said he took a few days to get away from the game in order to regroup. He watched film of what went wrong earlier this year for him, and even some additional tape of all the good he did on the field a year ago to check if there was anything he could spot that helped him then that he could apply to the rest of this season.

“It was just for confidence,” he said, “and then learning to keep going, stay consistent and have fun.”

He said he knew his team needed him to perform well coming out of the off week at Georgia Tech if the Cavaliers were going to start turning their season in the right direction.

And Wicks delivered.

His 44-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Yellow Jackets showed off exactly how quickly he can turn a good play into a memorable one. He evaded multiple defenders as he tiptoed the sideline ahead of spinning forward and dashing on a sprint into the end zone.

“Every catch is a confidence boost just because you see what you’re capable of,” Wicks said about how that scoring reception influenced him. “That’s you. That’s something you did and I don’t look at it as luck. It’s a confidence booster to me to see I’m capable of that.”

He finished with a season-high 99 receiving yards on four catches in the victory.

“He’s always been a worker,” Kitchings said. “I don’t think anything has changed. I mean, he’s caught the ball better in practice, so that’s been a positive, but he’s been a worker for us since we’ve been here. But good things have been happening for him. He’s catching the ball in practice, so he’s more upbeat and things go well when that happens.”

UVa coach Tony Elliott said he’s proud of how Wicks has remained diligent in spite of not excelling as quickly as the wide receiver would’ve liked to this season.

Wicks, perhaps, is understanding the offense and putting together all that he’s tried to learn since Elliott’s arrival at the right time. Saturday’s opponent, Miami, has given up seven passing touchdowns of 25 yards or more and four of 69 yards or greater.

“I think he’s really close,” Elliott said. “I think he has to turn it loose. I know we’re asking him schematically to do things that may be different from a thought standpoint and processing standpoint, but he’s more than capable.

“And it was good to see him have that [touchdown versus Georgia Tech]. He’s been practicing a lot better over the last couple of weeks, so you’re starting to see him become a little more comfortable in what we’re doing.”

Wicks said something he’s appreciated is that his coaches and teammates, including quarterback Brennan Armstrong, never gave up on him during the first half of the year. Wicks enters the clash against the Hurricanes with 29 catches for 416 yards (14.3 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.

“He’s been telling me, ‘Just stay up,’” Wicks said. “I know he believes in me. I know my whole team believes in me, so I just got to play for them and play my best for them.”