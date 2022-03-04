Buzzer-beater ends Western Albemarle's season in state quarterfinals

Loudoun Valley guard Landen Conrad scored 25 points in Friday night’s VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinal game against Western Albemarle.

The Vikings needed every single one of those points — especially the final three.

Conrad’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the right corner lifted the Vikings to a 49-48 victory over the Warriors in Crozet.

Trailing by 10 points at halftime, Western Albemarle dominated most of the final two quarters thanks to the inspired play of Isaac Sumpter and Joshua Sime. Sumpter drained five 3-pointers and Sime added eight more as the Warriors took a 48-46 lead with 7.8 seconds left.

On the final sequence, Loudoun Valley inbounded the ball near the timeline and Sumpter was able to tip the ball away from Nathan Boner into the backcourt. The sophomore got to the ball and passed it in the direction of Conrad in the right corner. Lucas Farmer tried to close out a shot attempt, but the sophomore’s shot trickled just over his outstretched hand and into the basket as the horn sounded to secure a state semifinal berth for Loudoun Valley.

“We played a really good second half,” Western Albemarle coach Darren Maynard said. “We played really hard and with great effort. It was a hell of a ballgame, it’s just heartbreaking to lose it that way. I’m heartbroken for our seniors. I wasn’t ready for it to end, but I got to give a lot of credit to Loudoun Valley too. It wasn’t like someone we shouldn’t have lost to. They played their rear-ends off. It just came down to one shot at the end.”

It was a heavyweight battle early on as both teams played to their strengths. Western Albemarle pounded the ball inside, as Farmer scored a pair of buckets off offensive rebounds to give his team a 9-8 lead with 4:32 left in the first quarter.

Loudoun Valley (21-7) countered with a great team play as Conrad found Boner for an easy layup on a baseline drive. Jayden Johnson was fouled on a 3-point shot late in the quarter and made all three to give the Vikings a 13-9 lead with 7.7 seconds left.

Sumpter answered as he hit a 15-foot baseline jumper just before the buzzer sounded to pull the Warriors within 13-11 after one quarter.

Ben Hall opened the third by imposing his will on the defensive end. The Region 4C Player of the Year tallied four blocks and added a steal, and Jayden Johnson added four points in transition to give Loudoun Valley a 19-13 lead with 5:17 left in the half.

Later in the quarter, Johnson drove the basket and kicked it to Conrad for an open 3-pointer as the Vikings led 23-15.

Wes Gobble banked one in from the right wing for Western Albemarle with 45 seconds left in the first half, but the momentum would be short-lived, as Conrad, who finished the first half with 14 points, beat the buzzer with a trey of his own, his fourth of the half, to give Loudoun Valley its biggest lead, 28-18, at intermission.

Western Albemarle (23-2) went back to work in the third quarter, going back to what worked early in the game. Sime opened the third with seven straight points and Luca Tesoriere added four more to cap a 14-4 run to tie the game at 32-32 with 4:20 left in the stanza.

Then Sumpter caught fire from behind the arc to give the Warriors the lead. The senior sharp-shooter drained four from distance, including a 25-footer from the left wing with 2:08 left in the third to give his team a 41-38 lead. Johnson converted a reverse layup for Loudoun Valley to trim the lead to 41-40 after three quarters.

“We were not in any position to win without his heroics,” Maynard said. “He knocked down big shot after big shot.”

The Vikings surged ahead in the fourth thanks to the play of Johnson. The sophomore scored four points, including a beautiful shot off a screen on an inbounds play to give his team a 46-44 lead..

On the ensuing possession, Western Albemarle’s student section made its presence known as they raised the decibel level and discombobulated Loudoun Valley and forced a timeout with 1:05 left.

After the time out, the Warriors’ defense made a big play as Sumpter stepped in front of Johnson and earned a charge to give Western the ball back.

Sime made a great block on Johnson to prevent a basket, then on the other end, he outmuscled Hall inside for a bucket to give Western Albemarle a 48-46 lead.

Free-throw shooting had been a key in the team’s win over E.C. Glass in the regional final but the Warriors missed a couple of free throws in the final minute to set up Conrad’s last-second shot.

“Wish we could’ve knocked down a few more free throws there at the end,” Maynard said, “but I can’t fault my guys’ effort.”

Conrad led all scorers with 25 points and finished the game with seven 3-pointers. Johnson tallied 15 points in the win.

Sumpter finished with 18 points to lead Western Albemarle. Sime tallied 12 points and Tesoriere added nine more in the loss.

Despite Friday’s outcome, Maynard believes this team was special.

“This was a resilient group,” he said. “With COVID, and injuries, I think we had about 25 different games that one player or another missed this year, which was phenomenal. To be still playing this late in the year is just amazing.”

