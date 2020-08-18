Budding leader Richard Burney earns first jersey selection of 2020 Virginia football season

After working his way through the program, Burney wants to step outside his comfort zone this fall. In addition to playing meaningful snaps, he wants to step up as a leader on a defense filled with personality and on-field production.

“I think Burney as of late has been really intentional about trying to be a leader and trying to lead by example,” defensive line coach Clint Sintim said. “Burney just like everyone else in the group needs to continue to improve, but I’m pleased with what I’ve seen thus far.”

In conversations with Snowden, Burney talked about wanting to be more of a vocal leader, too. The role of vocal leader doesn’t always come easily to the defensive end, but he’s been leading by example for years.

In private, more individual settings, Burney’s leadership shines. He hosted sophomore defensive tackle Jowon Briggs for Briggs’ official visit during the recruiting process, and he’s kept a close watch on Briggs ever since.

“Early on, I got to know him and he’s kind of been like that older brother type, always motivating me, making sure I know what I’m doing,” Briggs said. “He’s definitely been watching over me, and I’m very grateful for that.”