Buccaneers lineman Aaron Stinnie returns home to help Charlottesville students

Growing up, Aaron Stinnie would spend his summer months playing sports with friends in the open field near the City of Charlottesville's First Recreation Center on South First Street.

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman returned to Central Virginia to give back to a community that has given him so much. Stinnie partnered with the City of Charlottesville’s Parks and Recreation department, Legend’s Sneaker and Apparel and several other sponsors to hold a Back to School fundraiser for elementary and middle schools in the area where he grew up.

“Once you get into the [National Football] League and you know you’re doing things, the one thing that you want to do is to be able to give back and help back in the community,” Stinnie said. “To try to get this started and we’re going to try to turn this into an annual thing. We’ve been kind of doing this on the [down low] for some years now, always just trying to help out and stuff.”

The City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation department holds several events throughout the year to help families in the city's communities, including Ringstone, South First Street, Friendship Court and Westhaven.

Parks and Rec department supervisor Jerome “Swamp” Saylor said these events are important for local families.

“I’ve been with Parks and Rec for 41 years, and people like Mr. [Phil] Stinnie and other organizations are always doing things for the kids down here,” Saylor said. “They’ve always provided. They’ve been really stepping up to the plate, even before Aaron started playing ball. Them and other organizations are helping the kids.”

Saylor and fellow department supervisor Sally Barbour helped coordinate Saturday’s fundraiser. Approximately 50 boys and girls received backpacks filled with school supplies, a new pair of tennis shoes, and vouchers for haircuts in preparation for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

For Phil Stinnie and his wife Julia, they couldn’t be prouder of what their son is doing to give back to a community that has meant so much to them as a family.

“We’ve always raised our kids to give back,” said Phil Stinnie. “This is something that we do as a family yearly, whether it’s back to school or Christmas. [Aaron] has been involved with things like this since he was a little guy, so now that he’s in a place in his life where he can do this on his own, it makes us proud. Home is Charlottesville. This is where we’re all from. When my wife and I decided where we wanted to raise our family, Charlottesville was where we wanted to be.”

Taking part in public service projects is nothing new for Aaron Stinnie. In high school at St. Anne’s-Belfield, he routinely took part in similar events within his community. That passion carried over into his time at James Madison University and throughout his career in the National Football League.

Last year, he sat on the board of the Big Man Foundation, which was founded in honor of his late offensive line coach at JMU, Jamal Powell, who he credits for helping him find his way in professional football.

“When he was at STAB, we ran a community service program and that’s part of our graduation requirement, and I guess it molded Aaron, for what he wants to do as a man," Phil Stinnie said, "and he’s already gotten involved in a many different areas, in many different cities, giving back, and now he’s home.”

The 28-year-old’s road to a career in the NFL is unique. He didn’t pick up football until he was a junior in high school. He went to JMU as a defensive lineman, but switched to the offensive side of the ball, where he blossomed into an FCS All-American at tackle and helped the Dukes win a national championship.

After his college career was complete, Stinnie signed a free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2018 after going undrafted.

In 2019, he was waived by the Titans and claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made his first career start in the divisional round of the 2020 NFL playoffs against the New Orleans Saints following an ankle injury to starting right guard Alex Kappa. Stinnie went on to start the final three games of the season and was a part of the Buccaneers' 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

“Amazing, because he had a different plight than many other athletes had to get where he is right now,” Phil Stinnie said. “A lot of folks thought that was too late, but he was always determined. He has always been a great athlete and he knew how to use what he was given and his work ethic has gotten him to where he is today. There wasn’t a lot of hoopla about him. He doesn’t have the hoopla position. He has a grind, worth ethic, pounding, putting in the work type of position and to get where he’s gotten is such a short amount of time showed that hard work does pay off.”

Aaron Stinnie credits former STAB standouts Chris and Kyle Long for helping set the bar for former athletes giving back to the community.

“When I was younger, I remember seeing my dad do stuff around the community, people that he surrounded himself with here always giving back to the community and things,” Stinnie said. “For me, even being young, I’m seeing guys giving back to things that I’m involved with. Seeing the Longs and how they do things. I always knew that once I got to a point where I’d be able to help out and give back to the community, that was something that I definitely wanted to be able to do and get involved in. Now that I’m at that point and I’m able to do it, I’m trying to get it started and continue to grow it into something bigger and bigger every year.”

Stinnie has seen the value of a great education first-hand and hopes Saturday's event will help local kids on their educational journeys.

“Education has helped me get to where I’m at today,” Stinnie said. “I started off at Monticello and ended up going to STAB, and after STAB, that helped me get to JMU. Education is key. It helps you open up so many doors in this world. To be able to give out school supplies and everything the kids will need when they’re in school, I think it will just help take a little bit of wait off of their shoulders and then they can focus on the schooling, which is very important.”

As students filed in Saturday to receive their supplies, Stinnie was there to greet them with a smile, a hug and some inspirational words.

“The message is the world is whatever you want to make it,” he said. “As long as you put in that work, that effort, you can get to wherever you want to go to. That’s something that I’ve always instilled in myself and I try to pass along to the younger guys that I get to mentor. Just control what you can control and try to put in your best foot forward with as much effort as you can, and you’ll be able to open doors.”

Saturday’s event marked the beginning of a very eventful month for Stinnie as he prepares to compete for a starting job with the Buccaneers. In March, he signed a one-year contract and will enter training camp July 27 vying for a starting job on the offensive line.

“It’s going to be a good time,” Stinnie said. “It’s a big competition there and I’m excited for it. I’m going to go in there and do what I can do and give my best for the team so I can help out as much as I can. Camp is right around the corner. That gets started right at the end of the month and it’s no looking back at that point. You get into camp and the next thing you know the season is here and then boom, it’s every single week.”

Entering his fifth year in the NFL, Stinnie is content with what he’s accomplished so far.

“It’s been amazing,” he said. “It’s been a dream come true. It’s had it’s rough patches here and there, but you know, that’s life. I’m just excited to still be in the game and continue progressing and going forward the way that I am. It’s a big blessing and I love it. It’s been an amazing time.”

The same could be said for Saturday’s fundraiser in Charlottesville.

“It means a lot,” Aaron Stinnie said. “It’s my hometown. It’s what got me my start. It means the world to me. I love it here. I love being back home and to be able to come back, help out and see all the kids and stuff, it’s great.”

