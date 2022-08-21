Brunner's brace leads Virginia women's soccer team to dominant win over Loyola Maryland

Sarah Brunner set the tone with a goal in the opening minutes, then put an exclamation point on a dominating performance with another goal in the second half to lead the Virginia women's soccer team to a 6-0 win over Loyola Maryland on Sunday night at Klöckner Stadium.

Brunner put the Cavaliers (2-0-0) on the board with her first goal a little more than five minutes into the match. With UVa threatening, Loyola goalkeeper Paige Sim made a diving save on a Hailey Hopkins header, but Brunner was there for the putback to give the Hoos a 1-0 lead. Hopkins and Lia Godfrey were each credited with an assist on the goal.

Godfrey added another assist to the scoresheet several minutes later when she found Alexa Spaanstra for a goal and a 2-0 Virginia lead. Rebecca Jarrett continued her strong return to action following last season's knee injury with her second goal in as many games to give the Cavaliers a 3-0 lead midway through the first half.

Freshman Jill Flammia made it 4-0 when she took a nice through pass from fellow first-year Maggie Cagle and found the back of the net in the 37th minute.

Brunner completed her brace early in the second half when she beat the keeper with a low shot in the corner of the goal to make it 5-0. Godfrey set Brunner up for the goal with a nice through pass to earn her third assist of the match.

Emma Dawson become Virginia's fifth different goal scorer of the match when she found the back of the net in the 73rd minute to cap the scoring.

UVa outshot Loyola 21-1, including a 12-0 edge in shots on goals, and finished with a 11-1 advantage on corners. Virginia goalkeepers Cayla White and Michaela Moran did not face a single shot on goal en route to the clean sheet. White played the first 75 minutes of the match, while Moran came on for the final 15 minutes.

After playing their first two regular-season matches at home, the Cavaliers hit the road for the first time this season on Thursday when they travel to Georgetown. The match is slated to kick off at 4 p.m.