Brown, Emory lead Blue Ridge past Miller

Houston Emory, Maliq Brown, Levi Pigues and Devin Walker have never lost a game to the Miller School during their playing careers at Blue Ridge School.

The senior quartet kept that streak in tact Tuesday night with a gritty 67-56 road victory over the Mavericks in a matchup of two of the top three teams in this week’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II poll.

Brown scored 15 points and Emory added 14 as the Barons extended their winning streak against Miller to eight straight games.

“We seniors take a lot of pride in being able to beat one of our biggest rivals,” Emory said. “Being our last year, we’ve kind of seen a bunch of leadership from [previous] upperclassmen and they always preached to us how big of a game this was. For us to be able to take another win from them as upperclassmen and seniors is really something special.”

Miller School didn’t make it easy. The Mavericks came out hungry to avenge their 30-point loss to their Central Virginia rivals less than two weeks ago. Austin Ball drilled a big 3-pointer from the wing to spark a 5-0 run to give Miller a 5-0 lead with 6:30 left in the first quarter.

Conversely, Blue Ridge (17-4, 5-0 conference) opened the game with six turnovers before eventually finding its rhythm. Walker knocked down a 3-pointer and Brown slammed home a baseline dunk over a defender to spark a 17-3 Barons run to close the quarter with a 17-8 advantage.

Brown continued to work inside in the second quarter, scoring seven points in the stanza to give Blue Ridge its biggest lead of the half, 27-16 with 3:30 left until the break.

“We definitely did a good job of passing and pushing the ball up the floor,” Emory said. “It’s kind of a short court in here, so we knew that getting out in transition would be big for us. We also did a really good job of being aggressive. We took the open shots when we needed to and we finished strong at the basket so it definitely helped.”

Miller (9-5, 1-2) regrouped just before halftime. Eli DeLaurier and Jacob Rice each knocked down 3-pointers in the final 80 seconds to trim the lead to 29-24 at intermission.

Blue Ridge didn’t panic and came out firing in the third. Logan Rhoades drained two treys to put the Barons up 35-28 with 4:25 left in the quarter, then Emory buried a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 40-32. Eli DeLaurier answered for Miller with another trey and Josh Horne had a strong finish at the rim to trim the Blue Ridge lead to 43-39 with 17 seconds left in the third.

The Mavericks’ momentum would be short-lived.

Emory capped the third quarter with an offensive rebound and put back to stretch the lead back to 45-39 with eight minutes left.

It was more of the same in the fourth as Blue Ridge continued to execute on both ends of the floor. Whether it was the pressure defense applied by Robby Matos, Camden Brewer or Walker in the backcourt or Emory and Brown’s presence inside, the Barons seemed to come up with big plays needed to maintain the lead.

“The whole purpose of our team is that we want to buy into the little things. We know that the little things are what really matter,” Emory said. “In practice, that’s what we focus on, because we know that’s what’s going to count in a game like this where each team is going to make a run and their going to claw their way back into it and we’re going to have to fight to the end. I think because our team is built on the little things is a big reason whey we were able to walk out of here with a win.”

Jordan Horne finished with 19 points, including 15 in the second half, to lead Miller. Ethan DeLaurier added nine points and Eli DeLaurier finished with eight.

Brown scored 15 points to lead Blue Ridge. Emory tallied 14 points and Camden Brewer chipped in 11 to lead a balanced Barons attack.

