 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brothers from Utah verbally commit to Virginia football team
0 comments
RECRUITING

Brothers from Utah verbally commit to Virginia football team

Twin brothers Dominique and Marcus McKenzie verbally committed to join the Virginia football team’s 2022 recruiting class Wednesday.

The brothers from Utah are expected to go on a religious mission before joining UVa ahead of the 2024 season, according to a report from 24/7 Sports.

Both players heavily considered BYU and Oregon but ultimately selected Bronco Mendenhall’s UVa program. Marcus also considered Arizona in his final four, while Dominique thought about coming east to play for Pittsburgh.

Their father, Brian, played football at BYU. Their mother, Salote, ran track at BYU. Even with the ties to BYU, both players connected well with UVa and plan to play for the Wahoos.

Dominique is a wide receiver, and 24/7 Sports rates the prospect as a three-star recruit. He’s listed at 6-foot and 170 pounds.

Marcus plays defensive back and is also listed at 6-foot and 170 pounds. Like his brother, Marcus is listed as a three-star recruit.

Both players are exceptionally fast, which makes them intriguing prospects at the FBS level. Athleticism and speed are why other top-tier programs were hoping to land commitments from the brothers.

UVa has shown an ability to use speed well, especially at wide receiver. UVa currently leads the ACC in passing yards per game with players like Dontayvion Wicks, Ra’Shaun Henry and Demick Starling all relying heavily on their speed to generate separation down the field.

UVa fans will have to wait a few years to see the prospects in action for the Cavaliers, but each player brings exciting potential to the program.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hot Or Not: Justin Fields will be next rookie QB to get first career win?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert