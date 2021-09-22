Brothers from Utah verbally commit to Virginia football team

Twin brothers Dominique and Marcus McKenzie verbally committed to join the Virginia football team’s 2022 recruiting class Wednesday.

The brothers from Utah are expected to go on a religious mission before joining UVa ahead of the 2024 season, according to a report from 24/7 Sports.

Both players heavily considered BYU and Oregon but ultimately selected Bronco Mendenhall’s UVa program. Marcus also considered Arizona in his final four, while Dominique thought about coming east to play for Pittsburgh.

Their father, Brian, played football at BYU. Their mother, Salote, ran track at BYU. Even with the ties to BYU, both players connected well with UVa and plan to play for the Wahoos.

Dominique is a wide receiver, and 24/7 Sports rates the prospect as a three-star recruit. He’s listed at 6-foot and 170 pounds.

Marcus plays defensive back and is also listed at 6-foot and 170 pounds. Like his brother, Marcus is listed as a three-star recruit.

Both players are exceptionally fast, which makes them intriguing prospects at the FBS level. Athleticism and speed are why other top-tier programs were hoping to land commitments from the brothers.