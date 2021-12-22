Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia football team prepare for 'last ride' together in Boston

Mendenhall said following the few weeks of dealing with anything but the game, and instead all the fallout that came with his unexpected decision to step away from football, he’s found comfort in returning to the practice field and focusing on an opponent.

“Refreshing for all to be back in a team setting,” he said, “and talk about us and we and serving and helping and joining and unifying and commonality, and I’ve just seen the demeanor go from kind of furrowed brows and anxiety to security and optimism and hope and competence. And that comes from doing and helping, but also from routine and consistency. And so there has been upheaval, but this feels normal and it feels good, I think, to everybody.”

Alonso said Mendenhall has players and coaches together even away from practice in order to maximize the time the group has left with each other.

“A lot of the guys are in good spirits and good moods right now,” Alonso said. “Practices are going well and Coach laid out the schedule for us to spend a lot of time together. He’s kind of made it like fall camp, really.”

Alonso said outside of practice, the team went bowling together and saw the new Spiderman movie.