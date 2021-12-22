Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia football team prepare for 'last ride' together in Boston

Because college football’s offseason begins before the consequent postseason ever kicks off, it’s rare — to no fault of anyone involved — that an outgoing coach actually completes the campaign with the squad he led all fall.
But that’s exactly what Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall will do as he finishes his six-year stay at the helm of the Cavaliers this coming Wednesday at the inaugural Fenway Bowl in Boston.
When asked Wednesday, a week out from the contest with SMU, if he had any doubts about it, Mendenhall said: “I didn’t. That wasn’t acceptable to me.”
“It’s my team,” he said, “and I want them to have their best chance to have another great experience together, but also to express my appreciation and selfishly be with them. My days aren’t as good when I’m not, same with my staff, and so that was never even an option.”
Mendenhall announced earlier this month his choice to step down from his post after the bowl game, and since then, UVa hired former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to take over afterward as its next football coach.
More changes are coming, too, for the program.
Mendenhall’s offensive coordinator Robert Anae will not coach against SMU, and Mendenhall said quarterbacks coach Jason Beck will call plays in the bout against the Mustangs. UVa’s on-field staff will have differences for the bowl game in other spots also, according to Mendenhall.
Director of football analytics Matt Edwards will coach tight ends and inside receivers, which were part of Anae’s responsibilities. And analyst Drew Meyer has been elevated to help coach special teams.
Decisions loom for players as well. Record-setting quarterback Brennan Armstrong said he’ll wait until after the bowl game to choose whether or not he’ll stay in school or head off to the NFL. And linebacker Noah Taylor, who is in the transfer portal but playing in the Fenway Bowl, said he’ll wait to make a choice on whether or not he’ll stay at UVa or transfer elsewhere.
Until then, though, players and remaining staff members are concentrated on preparations for SMU (8-4) at least partly because of Mendenhall’s commitment to stay with the Cavaliers (6-6) through the bowl game.
“It means a lot,” Armstrong said. “And we don’t want to send him off with the [Virginia] Tech game and I’m glad we get one more opportunity to send him off on a good note.”
Said senior defensive end Mandy Alonso: “I love [Mendenhall]. He’s a great person and he’s an even better coach. I just think he does things the right way and I love him for that. And everything he’s taught me in my five years … all the principles that he taught us about, he really means it and displays that in the way he coaches football.”
Mendenhall said following the few weeks of dealing with anything but the game, and instead all the fallout that came with his unexpected decision to step away from football, he’s found comfort in returning to the practice field and focusing on an opponent.
“Refreshing for all to be back in a team setting,” he said, “and talk about us and we and serving and helping and joining and unifying and commonality, and I’ve just seen the demeanor go from kind of furrowed brows and anxiety to security and optimism and hope and competence. And that comes from doing and helping, but also from routine and consistency. And so there has been upheaval, but this feels normal and it feels good, I think, to everybody.”
Alonso said Mendenhall has players and coaches together even away from practice in order to maximize the time the group has left with each other.
“A lot of the guys are in good spirits and good moods right now,” Alonso said. “Practices are going well and Coach laid out the schedule for us to spend a lot of time together. He’s kind of made it like fall camp, really.”
Alonso said outside of practice, the team went bowling together and saw the new Spiderman movie.
“He’s just making sure we appreciate this last ride,” Alonso added.
Said Mendenhall: “We will be well prepared, and the program model to be prepared is right on point, and our team is handling it really well.”
Notes: The notable players UVa will be without for the bowl game because of injuries include offensive tackle Bobby Haskins, wide receiver Billy Kemp IV and wide receiver Demrick Starling. Players who have transferred from UVa and won’t play are quarterbacks Ira Armstead and Jacob Rodriguez and defensive lineman Jordan Redmond.