They hadn’t met before one was hired to replace the other.

But since Virginia officially introduced Tony Elliott as its next head football coach on Dec. 13, outgoing Cavaliers headman Bronco Mendenhall has provided superb access to Elliott in order for him to better comprehend the program’s status as he prepares to take the reins from Mendenhall.

Elliott attended practices and meetings — in an observatory role — earlier this week. UVa is prepping for its Fenway Bowl matchup against SMU, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Boston.

The week before, Elliott watched the Cavaliers’ conditioning workouts.

“Most of this is uncommon,” Mendenhall, who announced on Dec. 2 he’d step down from his post following the bowl game, said Wednesday, “but I don’t know why it has to be. I don’t know why it can’t be a collaboration to help a program continue on to become, to benefit the people that are here and the institution. And that’s my intent. It’s been really valuable and I’m thankful for that opportunity.”

The pair worked through the early signing period together, too, and Mendenhall said he’s enjoyed getting to know his successor.

Of course, Mendenhall and Elliott, the ex-Clemson offensive coordinator, had coached against each other when the Cavaliers and the Tigers squared off in 2019 and 2020. But outside of those encounters and game planning for those contests, they hadn’t known much about each other.

That’s changed quickly, though, according to Mendenhall.

The sixth-year UVa coach said he and Elliott, a soon-to-be first-time head coach, have met with each other for an hour or two almost every morning since last week.

“It’s very unique,” Elliott said regarding the transition during his introductory press conference, “and it gives me time to make sure that I get a really good lay of the land and an understanding of where the program is under Coach Mendenhall and the direction that we need to go.”

UVa players believe Elliott’s presence and uniting with Mendenhall is positive for everyone involved as well.

“It’s nice to see [Elliott] in team meetings and team settings,” Cavs running back Wayne Taulapapa said.

Senior defensive end Mandy Alonso said: “[Elliott] usually just walks around and is just watching everybody and probably taking notes. … He’s been in our meetings and in practice and seeing how we do things around here and what needs to improve.”

Junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong said he had the chance to visit with Elliott and learn about what Elliott envisions for UVa as he gets to know the school, the team and players with more detail on a daily basis.

“We’ve had a few meetings already,” Armstrong said. “Obviously, we had the team meeting and I just sat down with him and talked to him about the offense and where that’s going to lead. He has the credentials. He’s been there and done that, and he’s coached the best of the best. He knows what a championship team looks like and I think he’s a great fit for us. I think he’s kind of what this next step for the program needs, so I’m excited to see where he takes it.”

Elliott reached the College Football Playoff six straight times and won two national championships while on staff at Clemson.

“I’m so impressed,” Mendenhall said of Elliott. “We’ll be friends. Bright, articulate, thoughtful, substantive, successful. Compelling history, family man. It feels good that there is another addition to head coaches in college football that I’m impressed with. It’s been fast.”

Elliott, a former engineer, said he’s noticed how smart Mendenhall is also.

“Oh my gosh, unbelievable,” Elliott said with a smile. “Unbelievable. He encouraged me. I’ve got to go dust off some books and get to reading. But that’s just a great compliment to him. I’m very appreciative of his willingness to help me in this transition.”

