Bronco Mendenhall moves above .500 for first time as Virginia football coach

“I want UVa to be successful,” Mendenhall said. “I want our success on the field. I want scholar athletes. I want service. I want everything. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to win the Coastal and win the ACC either.”

There’s an argument to be made that the Cavaliers are currently the top – or at least the most stable – FBS program in the Commonwealth. Virginia Tech fell 28-7 to Pittsburgh on Saturday, and questions continue to circulate about head coach Justin Fuente’s future with the Hokies. Liberty, which put together a superb 2020 season, lost its second game of the season Saturday — falling as a 32-point favorite against Louisiana-Monroe.

Fans were frustrated with the Cavaliers' defense after two rocky showings to begin ACC play. The group has improved since. Mendenhall praised his defensive coaches after the team’s win over Duke, saying they’ve worked tirelessly in recent weeks.

“I’m grateful for that, and our intent was to continue to build consistency and capacity, and that’s what we saw today,” Mendenhall said.

UVa’s defense still has room to improve — and games against BYU, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh will be massive tests — but the group looks better than it did in late September.