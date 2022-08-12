Bronco Mendenhall and Tony Elliott's shared values and principles helped UVa coaching transition go smoothly

Six years in college football is plenty enough experience to understand what might work and what won’t, especially for someone as seasoned in dealing with coaching transition as Virginia wide receiver Keytaon Thompson.

And for one reason above anything else, Thompson pointed out, this transformative period in the history of the Cavaliers — from former coach Bronco Mendenhall and his regime to new coach Tony Elliott and his staff — has come and gone smoothly.

The Hoos are only three weeks away from officially putting their offseason behind them when they kick off their 2022 campaign and ignite the Elliott era on Sept. 3 against Richmond.

“Coach Mendenhall and Coach Elliott are two totally different guys,” said Thompson, who played for Dan Mullen, Joe Moorhead and briefly Mike Leach at Mississippi State and then for Mendenhall and now Elliott at UVa.

“But they have a lot of the same values and principles,” Thompson said.

Mendenhall was a defensive-minded head coach, and Elliott is in his first head-coaching gig after helping Clemson win a pair of national titles during a seven-year stint as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator.

And since arriving in Charlottesville, he’s changed the way in which the Cavaliers operate on the field. Elliott and first-year offensive coordinator Des Kitchings designed and installed systems with more balance in mind. The defense, with first-year defensive coordinator John Rudzinski barking orders, is a drastically revamped, multiple unit with an emphasis on fundamentals in order to set UVa up for improvement after it allowed 31.8 points per game a year ago.

There are other, smaller modifications within the organization, too, like the decision Elliott made almost immediately to give players their jersey numbers to wear in practice whereas Mendenhall’s annual ritual forced players to spend the preseason earning their uniform number.

Those preferences aside, the shared personal beliefs between Mendenhall and Elliott, “really has made the transition easier,” Thompson said.

“Just because the principles and values that were set in place are there,” he said, “and it’s helped with the culture Coach Elliott has set in place. It’s been really helpful.”

Said sixth-year senior defensive back Darrius Bratton: “Coach Bronco was a great coach and he coached a lot about hard work and effort, and I think those are some of the same principles Coach Elliott has honed in on as well.”

Added sophomore offensive lineman Noah Josey: “They’re both really, really keen on building us up as people first, and Coach Elliott has been really adamant about telling us that and the first thing that’s important is graduating. That’s first overall and he’s so adamant about building us into model people before building us into model football players, and that’s really nice, too, because that’s something I enjoyed with Bronco as well.”

Cavaliers athletic director Carla Williams said she was hopeful when she hired Elliott that the transition for players would go well, but no one in a position like hers can be entirely sure it’ll actually happen effortlessly.

She said she noticed Elliott’s priorities to mentor well-rounded athletes in school, on the field and in life were similar to what was important to Mendenhall.

“That was the goal,” Williams said. “It was to find someone who could continue to help them along their path of being the best they could be, so I think the transition has gone really well.

“We’re all similar people and so I think that helps with transition when everyone has the same baseline of core values for student-athletes and young people. That’s played a huge role in it and I think the way Bronco helped Coach Elliott in the beginning when they were both here, I thought that was huge and the testament to the type of person he is and to the type of person Tony is, so I think that’s why that transition went so well between the two of them. The players seeing that example meant a lot.”

Thompson said the same.

During the three-week period when both Mendenhall and Elliott were employed at UVa, the Cavaliers prepared for the Fenway Bowl — a game that ultimately never happened because of coronavirus issues. Bowl practices, though, were Mendenhall-led and Elliott was around to observe and evaluate while settling in at UVa. It was then that Mendenhall provided Elliott full access to what was happening and the two met for an hour or two every morning to discuss the program, players and coaches.

Linebackers coach Clint Sintim, one of three assistants who Elliott retained from Mendenhall’s staff, didn’t have a connection or relationship with the Cavaliers’ new boss until their initial encounters during the time of bowl preparation.

“We got a chance to meet face-to-face and I was fortunate he thought enough of me,” Sintim said, “and there were some people here who thought enough of me and gave me the opportunity to stay and thus far, it’s been really good. We’re all still learning each other, obviously, but from the day he started to where he is now, he’s been the same guy and you can appreciate that from a head coach.”

Players have said Elliott’s decision to keep Sintim, wide receivers coach Marques Hagans and offensive line coach Garett Tujague on board has eased their adjustment tremendously, too, since the assistants aided Elliott in familiarizing him with some of what’s worked in recent seasons and historically for the Hoos.

Sintim said Elliott’s understanding of his team, UVa and how his own values and principles can play a role have helped align the group.

“He cares about people, about young people and he’s great at building relationships,” Williams said about Elliott. “And, the same values that are important to Virginia are important to him. The same values that are important to me are important to him, and so people talked a lot about fit when he was hired at UVa and I think he just fits here so well.”

Sintim said: “So, great observation by Keytaon, because a lot of the messaging is very similar, but it’s packaged differently and relayed differently. But Coach Mendenhall morally, academically, socially was about making the right decisions and Coach Elliott is saying a lot of the same things about making the right decisions and being a standup man. One of our principles is ‘Championship Men’ and I think Coach Mendenhall’s was something very similar, so it’s pretty cool to see that.”