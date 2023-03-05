Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor won his 800th career game on Sunday as the No. 19 Cavaliers completed a three-game series sweep of Rhode Island with a 16-6 victory at Disharoon Park.

O’Connor, who is in his 20th season at UVa, became the eighth coach in ACC history to reach 800 wins at an ACC school. The Wahoos skipper now has an 800-338-2 career record. His .703 career winning percentage is the second highest among active NCAA Division I coaches (minimum 10 years).

"It makes me reflect on all of the great players that we've had, their fight and their competitive spirit that they've had when they played here," O'Connor said about reaching the 800-win mark. "A lot of players have played here the last 20 years and it's about them. This is their experience. When you coach, you always have another year. The players have a finite amount of time to play in the program and its about them and the opportunity they have. And we're fortunate here that we've been able to attract talented players that want to be coached the right way and want to be held to a very, very high standard."

With Sunday's win, Virginia improved to 11-0 for the second straight season and for the fifth time since O'Connor took over the program in 2004. UVa is one of five Division I college baseball teams that are still unbeaten. The others are Alabama, N.C. State, Troy and Wake Forest.

The Cavaliers were dominant throughout the series, outscoring Rhode 42-12 over the three-game set. In Sunday's win UVa scored double-digit runs for the sixth time this season.

Catcher Kyle Teel capped off a stellar weekend at the plate with a 4-for-5, two-double, two-RBI day. He finished the three-game series 10-for-13 (.769) with two doubles, eight runs scored and six RBI.

Jake Gelof also had a solid weekend and moved into sole possession of sixth place all-time on UVa’s career home run list with a solo shot in the eighth inning of Sunday's game, the 29th homer of his career. Gelof went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Sunday's game.

Rhode Island held the lead for a half inning thanks to a lead-off home run by Mark Coley in the top of the first, but UVa took the lead for good on back-to-back, two-out hits by Casey Saucke and Ethan Anderson in the bottom half of the first to give the Wahoos a 3-1 lead after one.

Virginia tacked on four runs in the third inning, then added five more in the fourth inning to open a big lead. A bases-clearing double by Harrison Didawick in the fourth put the Cavaliers up 12-2.

Teel highlighted a three-run seventh for the Hoos with a RBI double to left center, his second double of the afternoon. Gelof put the finishing touches on UVa’s 16-hit afternoon in the eighth inning with his fourth home run of the spring.

Virginia starting pitcher Jack O’Connor pitched the first 4.2 innings before Angleo Tonas took over in the fifth. Tonas got the next five outs and was credited with the win. Relievers Jacob Hodorovich, Jake Berry and Jay Woolfolk combined to pitch the final 3.1 innings without allowing a run.

The Cavaliers close out their nine-game homestand on Tuesday when they host William & Mary at Disharoon Park at 3 p.m.