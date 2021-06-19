Brian O’Connor, Creighton celebrate 30-year anniversary of 1991 CWS team

Despite falling short of a national championship, the 1991 Creighton team remains one of the most notable in College World Series history, in large part due to the raucous crowds. A then-record crowd of 18,206 showed up to watch Creighton play Wichita State for the 12-inning showdown.

“There’s just people lined up for a mile outside the stadium to get tickets, just so many people that couldn’t get tickets and get into the game and the overflow crowd, just the hysteria,” O’Connor said. “We’d go into restaurants as a group during the World Series, and it’d be a standing ovation and people wouldn’t let you pay your own check. It was pretty awesome.”

Even 30 years after the event, it’s an emotional memory for players and coaches of the program. They’re excited to spend time together this week, while rooting for one of their own.

“I think that link that he provides through his leadership as a coach for the Virginia team is directly linked to our Creighton team,” McCafferty said. “Everybody’s still so tight, and that loyalty as friends and teammates has never, ever wavered. We’re just so proud of him and happy for his success and the team’s success and UVa’s success.”

O’Connor stresses that this week isn’t about him. It’s about his team and Virginia’s players.