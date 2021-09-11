Brewer's big day propels Blue Ridge to win over Hargrave

Less than two minutes later, Brewer hit Jackson Lindsey on a drag route and the senior rumbled 56 yards for a touchdown. The Barons added the two-point conversion on a muffed snap on the extra point to take a 22-7 advantage with 39 seconds left in the first.

Brewer proved he could also be effective with his legs in the second quarter when he followed the center to score on a quarterback sneak to make it 29-7 with 7:33 left in the first half.

Down big, Hargrave continued to battle. Quarterback Drew Paston completed a 27-yard touchdown strike to Logan Rader to make it 29-13 with less than four minutes in the half.

Blue Ridge responded just before halftime when Matos hauled in his second touchdown catch of the half, this one a 31-yard grab to build a 36-13 lead at intermission.

The second half was more of the same for the Barons, who added two more touchdowns through the air.

Stewart hauled in a 50-yard touchdown strike in the opening minute of the third quarter to give Blue Ridge a 43-13 advantage. Matos followed with a 39-yard pitch and catch for his third receiving touchdown off the game to cap the scoring.