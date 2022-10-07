Brennan Armstrong, Virginia football team look for a 'spark' to reignite season

Don’t count Brennan Armstrong as one who is ready to give in.

This fall hasn’t gone as planned for Virginia’s record-setting quarterback, but the fifth-year senior is determined to get the Cavaliers right — and sooner rather than later.

“It’s kind of dull and I don’t want to end my career here with a dull offense,” Armstrong said. “I just don’t like that, so I’m trying to do everything I can to give us a spark.

“We have seven games left,” he continued, “and we can still make a lot of stuff happen with that. We’ve got a lot of big games, a lot of ACC games left and each one of those will be important for us, and if we can pull off a lot of wins there, people will quickly turn their heads with what they say now.”

UVa has dropped back-to-back league contests, and on Saturday at noon, the Hoos (2-3, 0-2 ACC) welcome just-as-desperate Louisville (2-3, 0-3 ACC) to Scott Stadium, where either the Cavaliers or the Cardinals will walk away with their first conference win of the campaign and likely reignite their hopes that a season turnaround is possible.

To this point, the glaring issues for UVa have mostly come for Armstrong and the offense, which is in the transition from last year’s air raid to the balanced, multiple system first-year coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings installed. Armstrong was second in the country for passing yards per game last year (404.5 yards through the air per contest) and racked up 31 passing touchdowns. He threw at least four touchdowns in a game four times. This fall, he’s thrown only four touchdowns total.

UVa’s points per game are down from 34.6 points in 2021 to 18 points this year.

But Elliott, Kitchings and Armstrong insist the Cavaliers are close, pointing to last week’s loss at Duke as Armstrong’s best performance and a step in the right direction. Blocking in front of Armstrong was better, too, and he threw for more than 200 yards against a fellow Power Five opponent for the first time this fall.

“How you may have thought it would look like at the start of the season, changes,” Kitchings said about some of the recent adjustments the staff has made in the passing game to create better chances for Armstrong and company.

“That’s getting the ball in the hands of these guys a little quicker,” Kitchings said, “and see if they can make plays for us on the perimeter. It ties in with the protection and they don’t have to protect as long, [Armstrong] can get the ball out on time and it’s reduced our sacks here lately from the start of the season. It’s a work in progress and now we’ve got to just get points on the board.”

Said Elliott: “You need to reward the defense, like, when they get a stop, go score some points. Let’s not be allergic to the end zone. It’s a different way to get there, but let’s go get there.”

And Elliott said he feels if UVa can connect on a long play early on this week, then it could jolt the Hoos after slow starts plagued them in each of their last two contests. Duke jumped ahead of them, 21-0, and Syracuse led UVa, 16-0, the previous week.

“That can get us off to a fast start,” Elliott said. “Then, I just think defensively [at Duke] it started with how we came out of the locker room. For those guys, they played well for four weeks. They need some success. That’s what I told them, like we got to complement each other, right? Offense, you need to complement the defense.”

Cavaliers senior cornerback Anthony Johnson, who began his career at Louisville before transferring to UVa, said finding a way to open the game with more urgency on Saturday has been a theme in practice throughout the week. He said the Hoos increased their practice tempo.

For the Cardinals, their fourth-year coach Scott Satterfield made significant changes to his daily responsibilities on the heels of their loss last week to Boston College in which Louisville yielded three touchdowns of 40 yards or longer.

In an effort to thwart the big-play score, Satterfield, who has an offensive background, has moved to assist the Louisville defense.

“If I can help out the defense in any way,” he said, “looking at it from an offensive perspective like I would do, to help those guys out, if I could help two to three plays, maybe that’ll be the two or three plays that will be the difference to win football games.

“We’re certainly in the business of winning and that’s where we’ve fallen short,” he said. “We’ve got to win these games.”

What would boost Louisville’s chances is if quarterback Malik Cunningham can play after taking a pair of hard hits against BC. His status was day-to-day earlier in the week, according to Satterfield.

Either way, UVa is on a mission to push its season back on track.

“We’ve just got to pull it together offensively, defensively and special teams,” Johnson said.