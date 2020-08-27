Brennan Armstrong named Virginia's starting quarterback

Brennan Armstrong will be the Virginia football team's starting quarterback for the start of the 2020 season.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced that the redshirt sophomore would be the team's QB1 following Thursday morning's practice.

Armstrong edged out Mississippi State graduate transfer Keytaon Thompson for the starting job. Mendenhall said last week that he gave Armstrong a "slight nod" in starting quarterback race but the competition was ongoing. Armstrong did enough on the practice field this week to cement his place atop the Cavaliers' depth chart.

One edge Armstrong had over Thompson is a familiarity with Virginia's offense. While Thompson is still learning the playbook, Armstrong is entering his third season in Robert Anae's offense and spent the past two seasons as Bryce Perkins' backup.

Armstrong has appeared in 11 career games for the Cavaliers, going 17-of-25 for 258 yards and two touchdowns. The Shelby, Ohio native also has rushed for 93 yards on 16 carries.

He will be the first left-handed quarterback to start a game for Virginia in more than a decade. The Cavaliers' last southpaw signal-caller was Jameel Sewell, who started 32 career games for the Cavaliers over the 2006, 2007 and 2009 seasons.

Armstrong will be tested immediately. His first career start will come in a little more than three weeks against rival Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

