Brennan Armstrong, Lavel Davis Jr. practice for Virginia football team

Armstrong has surpassed 50 rushing yards in games against Clemson, Miami and North Carolina, showcasing an ability to generate yards with his arm and his legs.

In the passing game, the Cavaliers may also add an important piece ahead the Louisville game. Freshman wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. missed the Cavaliers’ games against Miami and North Carolina. Signs point to him returning this Saturday, according to Anae.

“Lavel was out there today running around, so it looks like we got the green light with him,” Anae said. “Big target, he’s a big physical blocker, and man, his legs looked fresh today, so we hope to get him going.”

Davis Jr. didn’t record any receptions in his most recent game, which came against Wake Forest.

In the first three games of the season, however, he recorded nine receptions for 210 yards and three touchdowns. He earned ACC wide receiver of the week honors after a 101-yard, two-touchdown showing against Duke in the season opener.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Davis Jr. gives the Cavaliers a reliable red zone threat on the outside as well as a dynamic downfield passing option.

A healthy starting quarterback and dynamic wide receiver allows the Cavaliers to compete with a nearly full arsenal of offensive weapons entering this weekend’s matchup with Louisville.

