Brennan Armstrong holds slight edge in race to become Virginia’s starting quarterback

When Bryce Perkins graduated, Brennan Armstrong assumed the role of the Virginia football team’s No. 1 quarterback. When Bronco Mendenhall brought in Mississippi State transfer Keytaon Thompson over the offseason, the No. 1 spot became a toss-up.
While the starting quarterback for the 2020 fall season is still to be determined, Armstrong holds the edge through the first two weeks of camp.
“Right now the slight nod would go to Brennan Armstrong if I was choosing today,” Mendenhall said Friday, “but we’re four weeks out.”
Armstrong holds an advantage in understanding the offense, having spent years learning Robert Anae’s offensive system. The left-handed quarterback draws praise from teammates for elite spatial awareness and feel.
While Armstrong isn’t Perkins, he moves well in and out of the pocket. He can tuck the football and run, keeping quarterbacks runs within the offensive design should he earn the starting nod come September. Players like Armstrong, who is becoming more vocal as a leader, and he’s a reliable and promising option at the position.
Thompson, on the other hand, is a dynamic athlete. He’s a solid passer, although he’s not quite as consistently accurate as Armstrong. In the running game, he brings the potential for more game-breaking plays than his counterpart.
“Keytaon is an amazing athlete and can do a lot of things really well,” Mendenhall said.
Similarly to Perkins, Thompson scrambles well. Last season, especially in the first half of the season, Perkins turned poor plays into positive gains.
When protection broke down in the pocket, Perkins could move outside, gaining yards with his feet or trying to find an open receiver during scramble drills. Thompson possesses similar skills.
“He can really turn a no-gain play into something big,” senior safety Joey Blount said of Thompson. “I like the way he can use his feet, and he has good vision of what’s going on, not even in front of him but cross-field looks. I think he’s getting that good chemistry with guys.”
With the start of the season not coming until potentially Sept. 19 with VMI no longer on the schedule, the Cavaliers have time to work through the competition. There’s time to split reps, if Mendenhall desires.
“They’re making each other better right now, which is great for the team,” senior wide receiver Terrell Jana said of the quarterback battle.
Given the developmental nature of UVa’s program, the QB competition presents fascinating differences. While Thompson might be a more gifted athlete, Armstrong possesses a strong understanding of the offense.
He also possesses a strong chemistry with receivers and linemen. Armstrong has worked with the receivers and linemen for years, as he occasionally took first-team reps when Perkins was banged up, and Armstrong worked with players the second-team unit with other players also expected to move into first-team roles this season.
Virginia’s coaches like both quarterback options as the competition continues late into August.
Mendenhall altered the team’s practice plans a bit this preseason due to the need to find clarity at quarterback. He wants to foster chemistry through competitive settings as much as he can between the start of camp and the season opener.
“It started with reps close to being even, as many team situations as we could get in, as fast as we could get in,” Mendenhall said. “Our practice structure has been a lot more team-oriented, with the quarterback decision being the main driver of that. We’ve constructed things really different, not only COVID-wise, but because of our quarterback position.”
An altered practice routine helped give Mendenhall a better feeling about the competition at quarterback. Armstrong holds the edge, but Thompson has a little less than month left to attempt to secure the job.
