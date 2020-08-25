Brennan Armstrong holds slight edge in race to become Virginia’s starting quarterback

“Keytaon is an amazing athlete and can do a lot of things really well,” Mendenhall said.

Similarly to Perkins, Thompson scrambles well. Last season, especially in the first half of the season, Perkins turned poor plays into positive gains.

When protection broke down in the pocket, Perkins could move outside, gaining yards with his feet or trying to find an open receiver during scramble drills. Thompson possesses similar skills.

“He can really turn a no-gain play into something big,” senior safety Joey Blount said of Thompson. “I like the way he can use his feet, and he has good vision of what’s going on, not even in front of him but cross-field looks. I think he’s getting that good chemistry with guys.”

With the start of the season not coming until potentially Sept. 19 with VMI no longer on the schedule, the Cavaliers have time to work through the competition. There’s time to split reps, if Mendenhall desires.

“They’re making each other better right now, which is great for the team,” senior wide receiver Terrell Jana said of the quarterback battle.