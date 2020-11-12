Brennan Armstrong grows into role as Virginia’s starting quarterback

In Armstrong’s first 2.5 games, he threw six interceptions. In his past two starts, he's tossed just one. He’s shown improvement throughout the season, even while missing a game and a half due to a concussion suffered against N.C. State.

Virginia’s quarterback has demonstrated an ability to make dynamic plays, using his legs to scramble and find his receivers for 10 touchdowns through the air this fall. If Armstrong limits the back-breaking mistakes that end drives and give opposing offenses the football, the Cavaliers possesses the athletes on the outside to average more than 30 points per game.

Offensive coordinator Robert Anae gives ample credit to the offensive line, which he feels improved in recent weeks and allowed Armstrong to scan the secondary without much worry.

“I think our offensive line did a really good job working,” Anae said. “Any time a quarterback has got less stress right on him, he makes better decisions. The more stress right on him, the worse, and that goes for any quarterback on any level.”

Armstrong frequently credits his offensive line. He also feels refreshed after returning from his concussion and working back to full health.