Brennan Armstrong and Bronco Mendenhall excel in Virginia’s win over North Carolina

Quarterbacks and coaches receive tremendous praise after victories and intense scrutiny after defeats.

A week ago, Bronco Mendenhall’s time management was questioned after he used all three of his timeouts before the 12-minute mark of the fourth quarter in a 19-14 loss to Miami. Saturday, Mendenhall delivered a coaching and game management performance best described as inspired.

With the Cavaliers leading 44-41, Virginia faced a fourth-and-three from its own 42.

A first down would effectively end the game with just two minutes left on the clock, while a punt would give the ball back to Sam Howell, who finished the night with 443 passing yards.

Mendenhall called a fake punt.

The Cavaliers’ Keytaon Thompson gained five yards, giving UVa (2-4, 2-4 ACC) the 44-41 victory.

“It's my call because, man, if you don't get that they're in great field position and that's a game winner or probably a game loser, and the head coach is the only one that makes those,” Mendenhall said. “It is a lonely, lonely feeling. But, I trust the fake. I've seen it work in practice and I loved who was doing it.”