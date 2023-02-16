No. 19 Virginia’s slate of early-season games leading into Atlantic Coast Conference action doesn’t elicit overwhelming excitement.

But there are quality opponents that’ll have the attention of the Cavaliers. Sunday’s foe and host of this weekend’s season-opening Hughes Bros. Challenge, UNC Wilmington, has reached the NCAA Tournament five times in the last 10 years and was picked to finish second this spring in the Colonial Athletic Association by the league’s coaches.

Columbia, which visits UVa from Feb. 24-26, reached the Blacksburg Regional of the NCAA Tournament last season and won twice there against Gonzaga before being eliminated by Virginia Tech, so the Hoos won’t look past the Lions either.

But after the first three weeks is when UVa will need to buckle up.

Three of its first four ACC series are on the road and all against squads ranked in D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 25 — at No. 12 North Carolina, at No. 21 N.C. State and at No. 14 Virginia Tech — with a home series against Florida State between the trips to Raleigh and Blacksburg.

With the season set to begin, here are the highlights of the Cavaliers’ schedule:

Best home series

vs. Miami (April 6-8): The Hurricanes return stability to their lineup with Yohandy Morales, CJ Kayfus and Zach Levinson and have complemented that group with top-notch transfers in former Florida Gulf Coast slugger Ian Farrow and ex-Nevada standout Dario Gomez. Farrow tallied 21 homers last season and Morales, ranked as the 15th-best MLB Draft prospect by MLB.com, had 18 home runs and 59 RBI in 2022. Miami should have one of the best offenses in the ACC this spring and will test UVa’s pitching staff, which coach Brian O’Connor has said possesses quality depth. The Hurricanes’ closer Andrew Walters (1.65 ERA, 14 saves) is back, too.

Toughest road series

at North Carolina (March 10-12): From the get-go, the Cavaliers are going to be tested in the ACC and it begins with its conference-opening series next month in Chapel Hill. UNC won the ACC Tournament in 2022 and brings back standouts from that team like outfielder Vance Honeycutt, whose 25 homers were fourth most in the ACC. Another middle-of-the-lineup hitter Mac Horvath returns, too, and so do starting pitchers Max Carlson and Will Sandy. UVa swept UNC last spring, and the series included a dramatic victory in which the Hoos scored seven runs in the bottom of the 11th while winning on former standout Devin Ortiz’s walk-off grand slam. After that series, though, UNC got hot and went all the way to a Super Regional.

Non-conference series to watch

at Liberty (April 4), vs. Liberty (April 25): Virginia always does a strong job of filling its mid-week schedule with opponents from within the Commonwealth. The Cavaliers have games with Longwood, VMI, William & Mary, James Madison, VCU and Old Dominion, but of their non-league in-state tilts, the two meetings with Liberty should be of the best quality. The Flames are the preseason favorite in the ASUN and left-hander Garrett Horn was named the ASUN Preseason Pitcher of the Year. Postseason projections from D1Baseball have Liberty reaching a regional this year.

Rivalry sure to deliver

at Virginia Tech (March 31-April 2): Last spring, the Commonwealth Clash delivered. UVa and Virginia Tech played a series at Disharoon Park in which all three games were decided by three runs or fewer with the Hokies taking two out of three. This year, the rivalry shifts to English Field, but features some of the same faces that made the 2022 three-game set memorable. Hoos star third baseman Jake Gelof’s homer, two runs and two RBI helped UVa take the middle game of last year’s series and he’s back while the Hokies return pitchers Drue Hackenberg and Griffin Green as well as star outfielder Jack Hurley.