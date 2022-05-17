Brandon Neeck thriving following move to closer role

His reprised role as a reliever fits him well.

But Brandon Neeck’s renewed success isn’t only because of the decision Virginia made earlier this spring to move the senior left-hander from its starting rotation into the bullpen again.

“I made some mechanical changes and some adjustments with my mentality on the mound,” he said. “And I’ve really just gotten into a good groove right now where I feel like I’m really comfortable and confident.”

In six starts through the end of March, Neeck wasn’t awful. He earned the nod as UVa’s opening day starter, and in fact had a 2-1 ledger in spite of his 5.25 ERA while serving in the weekend rotation.

He’s throwing harder now out of the bullpen, though, and is filling a void the Cavaliers couldn’t previously. Neeck is a difficult-to-hit, dominant-at-times closer. In nine relief appearances since skipper Brian O’Connor assigned Neeck, who was a reliable reliever for the Hoos late last year, to that role again, he has a 2.93 ERA and tallied three saves, including one on Saturday against Clemson.

Neeck said during the transition from starter to reliever, he figured out his delivery was out of sync and that the problem impacted his performance as a starter. He said he noticed he was having difficulty aligning his shoulders where they needed to be as he released the ball, so he consciously made an alteration.

“Coming up and closing my shoulders off toward second and then keeping my front shoulder closed a little longer,” Neeck said in regard to what he’s doing now compared to what he didn’t do in those six starts. “I just was messing around, it felt comfortable and my [velocity] ticked up pretty fast just from that, so I stuck with it.”

Cavaliers pitching coach Drew Dickinson said it’s easier for some pitchers to repeat their mechanics for an inning or 20 to 30 pitches instead of for six innings or 80 to 100 pitches.

“And that’s okay,” Dickinson said. “It doesn’t mean you can’t be phenomenal and awesome in a certain role.”

On back-to-back days on Saturday and Sunday versus the Tigers, Neeck was regularly firing 92-plus mph fastballs. Dickinson said as a reliever Neeck’s fastballs typically range from 92 to 96 mph whereas during his time as a starter, Neeck’s fastballs were clocked between 87 and 90 mph.

“That’s a different person,” Dickinson said. “That’s letting it go and it’s electric. It’s shutdown and it’s strikeouts. It’s all of those things against both lefties and righties.”

And the harder fastball Neeck currently deploys creates more swings and misses, especially when combined with his sweeping breaking ball, like the one he showed off to punch out Tigers cleanup hitter Blake Wright to end Sunday night’s contest. Over 15.1 innings as a reliever, Neeck has racked up 29 strikeouts. He had only 25 strikeouts in his 24 innings as a starter.

“I think part of it is letting it fly to some extent,” Neeck said, “because I was trying to fill up the strike zone and get ahead to save my pitch count [during starts] and go long into games. And I think holding back to fill up the strike zone more, cost me in my command. But now letting it rip, not only do you throw harder, but sometimes that mentality just helps you throw strikes even though it’s easy to think letting it rip might make your pitches more wild. Sometimes it’s easier to me, to time up your motion that way.”

Said O’Connor: “I’m seeing a guy that’s aggressive and there’s the aggressiveness with his pitches, but also the aggressiveness in which he throws with. That’s the adjustment I see.”

O’Connor, who on Sunday morning greeted Neeck and his family with a hug during a pre-game senior day ceremony at Disharoon Park, said he’s thrilled the veteran southpaw from Chappaqua, N.Y., is seizing his chance to help the club.

“I’m proud of him,” O’Connor said. “A lot of kids in their careers, sometimes things don’t go their way and they can’t manage it between their ears to get themselves out of it to be a contributor. And here’s this guy who wasn’t what we thought he could be as a starter and so we moved him to pitching out of the bullpen, and he just grabbed it. He has been tremendous since we made that move, so that’s a credit to him.”

Neeck said he doesn’t favor one pitching role over another, but admits jogging in from the bullpen in a tight contest with the chance to secure the Cavaliers a win and himself a save is a job he’s enjoying.

“I love closing it out,” he said with a grin. “It’s a super, high-adrenalin role.”

Dickinson said the whole team is benefiting from Neeck’s embrace of the closer spot, too.

“You’ve added not only somebody with stuff,” Dickinson said, “but the age and the toughness and experience. That’s what wins games in June in college baseball. It is having that toughness and experience at the back end and we’re going to have that with Brandon.”

